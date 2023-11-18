On October 30th, 2023 at approximately 6:30 pm, SMPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. According to reports, the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Luke Wind, was seen making homophobic comments and violent threats toward two male victims, who were in a relationship. When the victim began recording the encounter on his cell phone, Wind threw a metal water bottle at the victim’s head, grazing his left ear. Wind fled the scene but was later arrested by the police for assault with a deadly weapon and hate crime.