SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Town includes the Official SaMo City Tree Lighting, multiple Friendsgivings, and much more!

Pier Locals Night: Expect SKA Night with “infectious beats and theme punk fun” along with youth activities, a car show, local DJs and live music from local bands, art exhibits, a Mezcal Tasting, and more! Thursday, Nov. 3:30-10p.m. @ SaMo Pier https://www.santamonicapier.org/localsnight

WestEdge Design Fair: 150+ home furnishing and design brands will be at the Barker Hangar showcasing the latest products to inspire interior design projects. Nov 16-18, 3021 Airport Ave. www.westedgedesignfair.com

Official SaMo City Tree Lighting: Expect FREE photos with Santa, performances, and snow. Friday, Nov. 17, 6-8p.m. @ 3rd St. Promenade https://www.facebook.com/events/1356289038327781

“Insulted. Belarus” Opens @ City Garage Theatre: For opening weekend, the author, Andrei Kureichick, will be at all three performances. There will be complimentary champagne this Friday, Nov. 17, for the preview, then on opening night, a Belarusian-themed buffet—with more complimentary champagne. https://city-garage.ticketleap.com/insulted-belarus/

Friendsgiving @ Ishihara Park Learning Garden: A day to thank each other for being supportive. Have extra gently used toys or children’s books lying around? We are preparing for our Annual Toy Swap in December. Help us help make the Holidays special for everyone. We are also accepting donations of New Socks to help keep feet warm for those experiencing permanent housing challenges. Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 – 11a.m. @ 2909 Exposition Blvd. https://santamonica.gov/events/4pmc9tac74c346b0r1py8zd4mh/202311180900

George Geary on L.A.’s Landmark Restaurants & Iconic California Foods: SaMo Public Library presents an illustrated talk with author, chef, and noted culinary educator George Geary. Saturday, Nov. 18, 11a.m. to 12p.m. @ the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. https://smpl.org/uploadedFiles/November2023CalendarOfEventsBilingual.pdf

“The Network SM” LGBTQIA+ Thanksgiving Potluck: Everyone is welcome to join for “delicious foods, merrimaking, talking about the future of LGBTQIA+ Santa Monica/the Westside, and celebrating the glorious queer community we’re creating together.”Email erinmosbaugh@gmail.com for more info. Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 – 8p.m.

CoComelon Party Time Experience: Children are invited to sing, dance and play with JJ, Cody, Yo-Yo and more. Every ticket includes a meet-and-greet with fan-favorite CoComelon characters. Santa Monica Place from Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. cocomelonpartytime.com

Further Afield: LA Auto Show rolls into downtown from Nov. 17-26 featuring a variety of car innovation along with some Hollywood flair such as Robert Downy Jr.’s classic cars, Kevin Hart’s personal car collection & a variety of Fast & Furious vehicles. https://laautoshow.com/

What to Eat & Drink?

SaMo Represents Well in LA Times “Best of the Southland”: Santa Monica Brew Works won for Local Craft Brewery, Santa Monica Seafood Market won for Best Seafood, and LOKL HAUS won Best Coffee House AND Best Brunch, along with finalists Huckleberry, Tartine, Bludo’s BBQ, Rustic Canyon, True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate, LouLou & more. https://bestofthesouthland.latimes.com/westside

The Infatuation Best 25 Restaurants In Santa Monica List: Le Great Outdoor, Birdie G’s, Crudo-e-Nudo, Bay Cities, among others get some love. https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-restaurants-in-santa-monica

A Truffle Loaf at Ginza Nishikawa: The izakaya is leveling up their artisanal milk bread with a new Truffle Loaf. The decadent creation infuses white truffle salt and white truffle oil into their signature dough. The Truffle Loaf is available daily (in limited quantities) for $15 per loaf. 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.ginzanishikawausa.com

Salt & Straw Scooping Thanksgiving-Inspired Ice Cream: Flavors include Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream , potato casserole, turkey stuffing, and Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie now through the end of November. 1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd.



LOOKING AHEAD: Montana Ave. Holiday Walk (Dec. 2), Main St. Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival (Dec. 9)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.Here are my past columns and let me know if you have any feedback on Around Town: City Tree Lighting & Friendsgivings .