Honoring Veterans: The Santa Monica Pier was more packed than usual on Nov. 10, as the city joined representatives of the United States Army for a fourth-annual Veterans Day ceremony. Attended by veterans and military families, the ceremony featured a host of distinguished speakers and special demonstrations. Speakers included Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army Mario Diaz and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits Michael Frueh. A demonstration was given by the West Point Drill Team, a flyover graced the Santa Monica skies with Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters, and various musical performances serenaded the Pier, including by the 300th Army Band. While honoring veterans, the event also looked toward the future with a soldier swearing-in ceremony by Major General Dianne Del Rosso. As part of the event, free meals were given out for veterans and active military members courtesy of Meals on Wheels, while Pacific Park gave free ride tickets to the same groups.