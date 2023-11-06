Little Amal, the puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, amazed Pier goers with its “walk” down the landmark as part of the Los Angeles stop of Amal Walks Across America. With a man inside the puppet to control movement, along with others from the Handspring Puppet Company on its side, Amal walked the length of the pier all the way to the west end, where the puppet was greeted by acclaimed Hawaiian and Polynesian dance teacher Kumu Hula Keali’l Ceballos and his award-winning dance company Halau Hula Keali’l O Nalani.

Inspired by a character in Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s play The Jungle, about a refugee camp in Calais, France, Amal was made to represent refugees and displaced people roaming the globe. Amal’s own journey across America has spanned more than 35 cities and 100 events since landing in Boston in September, culminating in trips to Los Angeles and San Diego this past week.

“Little Amal’s experience walking across America is made possible because of our amazing partners in every city, who make it a point to show Amal the best of their communities,” said Walks Across America Artistic Director Amir Nizar Zuabi. “In Los Angeles, we have 17 amazing partners who are working together to create 8 beautiful events of welcome for Little Amal. We hope Angelenos of all ages … [can] bring attention to the urgent needs of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers.”

