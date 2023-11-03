Wednesday featured several Dia de Los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead, celebrations throughout Santa Monica. At the famed carousel at the Santa Monica Pier, guests were able to honor loved ones who have passed on by contributing personal photographs in communal altars, part of the Pier’s Return of the Monarch themed exhibit.

The Santa Monica History Museum also had a pop-up exhibit with altars created by local high school students, with students from Santa Monica High School and Venice High School contributing. The exhibit at the museum will remain up for viewing through November 17.

