Volleyball Tournament: On Oct. 25, Santa MoniCARES held its second-annual Volley-Ween fundraiser tournament, raising money for local Santa Monica nonprofits during the holiday season. Teams were able to play volleyball on the beach in their chosen costumes, and those in Halloween garb took part in a costume contest. Perry’s Cafe & Beach Rentals was the host of the event, setting aside space for food, drinks, Halloween decorations, a DJ booth and carved pumpkins adorned with logos of Santa MoniCARES sponsors.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler