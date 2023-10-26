In 2018, Cher took a break from her New Zealand tour to relax with one of her favorite treats, gelato. Stepping into “The Giapo Store‘’ in Auckland, she was blown away by the incredible flavors, later calling the owner, Giapo Grazioli “a wizard who creates heaven on a cone” on social media.

She immediately reached out to Grazioli about setting up a shop in Los Angeles, leaving him starstruck. “You don’t meet Cher. Cher meets you,” said Grazioli, who couldn’t say yes fast enough. Five years later and Cherlato, truck that delivers high quality and unique flavors around the city, has officially opened, to quite the fanfare.

Made in collaboration between Cher and Gianpaolo Grazioli, the experience is the best of both worlds between Grazioli’s gelato empire and Cher’s own love of the sweet treat. “We shared everything, and we don’t just do it once. You know, we do 2,3,4,5,6 iterations until we are all very happy … she’s an expert,” said Giapo.

The menu includes Cher’s childhood comfort, Cher’s Moms cheesecake, and Giapo’s personal favorite, Stracitella, and it wouldn’t be Cher without the option of a gold-plated cone.

From Alana’s coffee to Orange County pistachios, the use of local ingredients and brands are an ode to the pair’s love of California through local ingredients and brands. “We want to respect that. I believe California is a bounty for good deeds, bountiful fruit, bountiful nut … probably the most delicious and you know nutritionally valid so why not take advantage of that,” said Giapo.

While Cher needs no introduction, one can not overlook the contributions of Giapo and his team. He has been a gelato master since 2006 and was referred to as the “Michelangelo of Gelato” by Cher. His vision transforms gelato from a simple comfort to a more imaginative experience. His website describes the store as a “place where people are transported to a world of delight and the boundaries between art and ice cream blur, leaving you with a truly unforgettable and indulgent moment.”

Grazioli risked everything for the star, traveling out of New Zealand during their complete shut down to begin working on the project in LA in 2021, which has turned out to be a huge success.

Instead of opening a typical ice cream shop, the idea of a truck fascinated Cher. “She loved the idea of seeing the truck going around and bringing joy to the suburbs and to the people of LA, and for us from a business perspective, it was a proof of concept too because you don’t know what you don’t know,” said Grazioli. He went on to say that the truck brings “good mood, good vibes, fun, joy, and the professionalism that has been around the name of Cher … I’d love to respect that and you know keep the level high.”

The future of Cherlato is as bright as the truck itself. The good mood and good vibes are among Grazioli’s goals for Cherlato, adding “I’d love to respect that and you know keep the level high.”

The duo and their massive team are excited to see where the truck will go, but Grazioli doesn’t want to lose sight of their present. “I like to take a day at a time and enjoy, you know, the privilege to serve the people of LA with one of the greatest global icons that ever existed.”

The success of the truck goes beyond Cher and Giapo Grazioli, who have a large team behind them in both New Zealand and the US. “Without them I wouldn’t be here,” said Grazioli. The truck is located at various locations around Los Angeles county. Their weekly schedule is on their website.

Antoinette Damico, Daily Press intern