HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE ” – It opened in mid-August, and now has been extended through the first week of November. That’s coming right up. It should have ended by now. And where would you be, if you missed it? Filled with lifelong regret. Cringing every time one of your friends started waxing nostalgic over it, and everyone else chimed in…oh yeah. Remember that scene…? Memorable theater is not easy to find, even in LA, but you don’t even have to go further than the Ruskin Group Theatre at our SM airport for this. Your memory of emotionally powerful yet nuanced lead Ray Abruzzo may even erase your association of him with “The Sopranos.” And whose words they are all delivering? The great Arthur Miller. Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-35.

TIM BURTON’S “THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” DANNY ELFMAN – Maybe you don’t love “Nightmare” as much as I do. So, what is wrong with you? It is a masterwork from the dark genius Tim Burton, and with a live symphony soundtrack and crazy Danny Elfman (70, tatted, ripped, still conquering everything, a Grammy, two Emmys, four Oscar noms, 100 feature film scores, violin concertos, Coachella) in charge, with all sorts of spooky nonsense and guest stars (Catherine O’Hara, Sunday only) on stage, this could easily be the ultimate LA Halloween experience. Fri, Sat 8, Sun Hollywood Bowl, $40-200.

ROSSINI’S “THE BARBER OF SEVILLE,” LA OPERA – There is a lot less haircutting in this than you might suspect, and a lot of Shakespearean mistaken identity shenanigans. But the score by Rossini will keep you thrilled, maybe even humming along (not too loud, please), and there might be an awesome voice or two as well. “Don Giovanni” had its laughs, while tackling timeless social issues, but The Barber is a full-fledged comic opera, so prepare to have some fun. This is a production new to Los Angeles. If you hurry, you can get Barbered for only $24. Why would you pass that up? Sun 2 p.m., next Thurs 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $24-289.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Looking for something different? But really good? And on a Monday? EVERY Monday? – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band that really smokes! Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

HALLOWEEN ORGAN, “PHANTOM OF THE OPERA” silent film – It’s been almost exactly 98 years since this creepy classic was released, and no one in that time (unless they came to Disney Hall) saw it/heard it quite like this. The mighty, Mighty french fries Disney Hall organ! With the power to lift you out of your seat, vibrate your skeletal structure with its low notes and scare the bejesus out of you with the howling highs. A great way to celebrate Halloween. Tues 8 p.m.,, Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $36-94.

GUNS N’ ROSES, BLACK KEYS – I’m going to go with the listing at the Bowl calendar: there is always a description of the program, but for this, nothing. GN’R + Black Keys, what more is there to say? You could argue that both bands are past their prime… or are they? Do you want to take a chance on missing a concert you could be talking about the rest of your life? Wed, next Thurs 6 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $69-2,557.

“THE CONNIE CONVERSE UNIVERSE ‘’ starring HOPE LEVY – I’ll bet a nickel you’ve never heard of Connie Converse, even though the obscure 1950s singer-songwriter had a profound influence on all to follow, especially women, and on the whole folk movement of the ‘60s. I just learned of her, through Levy’s one woman cabaret show, and in fact Levy became aware of Converse only a little more than a year ago, through long-lost demo recordings (that went viral), released decades after her mysterious disappearance Levy was so stunned, and moved, that she created this tribute. Converse never performed an actual concert, just informal house shows. Converse’s songwriting was… different, distinctive, and good, but this show also mixes in parts of her life story, which I found equally fascinating. I won’t reveal any more, just add this weird true-life footnote: Levy had known my wife for years, and Levy told us yes, she does know Lori Johnson, my wife’s former singing partner. Levy also knew of Annette Warren, now in her 90s, who mixed some of Converse’s songs into her popular jazz act in New York. What Levy didn’t know was that Warren is still alive, and is Lori Hohnson’s mother. So Levy, after recovering her breath, sought Annette Warren out, and even though Warren is not remembering everything as perfectly these days, she remembered perfectly the words to Connie Converse songs that she hadn’t performed in 60 years! As she and Levy sang them together. Next Thurs 9 p.m., Santa Monica Playhouse, free but ticket required.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: Coming Attractions: “a View From The Bridge,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 11/3, 4, 5; Rossini’s “the Barber Of Seville,” La Opera, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 11/2, 4, 9, 12; Toledo Diamond, Harvelle’s, 11/5, 12, 19, 26; Hot Club Of Los Angeles, Cinema Bar, 11/6, 13, 20, 27; La Santa Cecilia, Bellasco, 11/3; Dudamel Leads Khachaturian, Disney Hall, 11/4, 5; Brad Mehldau Trio, Disney Hall, 11/8; St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Bellwether, 11/9; Lila Downs, Catalina Garcia, Ely Gierra, Ana Tijoux, Disney Hall, 11/9; James Mcvinnie, Organ/piano, Disney Hall, 11/12; Soul Asylum Acoustic, Mccabe’s, 11/12; The Hives, Belasco, 11/14, 15; Devo, Youtube Theater, 11/16; Peter Erskine Trio With Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Sam First, 11/17, 18; Kasabian, Belasco, 11/22; Rick Holstrom Band With Steve Berlin, Mccabe’s, 11/26; Kodály, Dvořák, Disney Hall, 11/28.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him attherealmrmusic@gmail.com.