Walkers to hit the Pier for mental health awareness

By Thomas Leffler, SMDP Staff Writer

Residents from Santa Monica and beyond will be taking several steps to spread awareness on a pivotal issue.

On Saturday, the Santa Monica Pier will be the starting point for the 2023 Los Angeles Out of the Darkness Walk, a fundraiser and community building activity for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The annual walk sends a message that nobody is alone when dealing with mental health issues, and that suicide can be preventable.

“As someone that has personally struggled with suicide since a very young age, I walk to show hope that you can still have a beautiful life and you deserve that, and also that healing is possible,” said AFSP Greater Los Angeles board member Kate Vogel. “I walk to give hope to those that are struggling, and show that you deserve healing.”

Vogel, a singer-songwriter with over 20 million online streams for her song “Reasons to Stay,” will be one of two special performers at the Pier. The other will be Grammy-nominated DJ The Crystal Method, and the walk will be emceed by KROQ radio host Ally Johnson.

The City of Santa Monica agreed to be a presenting sponsor for the walk, hosting AFSP board member and walk chair Bridget McCarthy at a Sept. 12 meeting of City Council.

“I’m so proud this year that the City of Santa Monica is sponsoring and participating (in this event) … it’s such a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and support this work that saves lives on a daily basis,” Santa Monica Mayor Gleam Davis said.

McCarthy lost her son, Riley Chart, to suicide in 2020. Since then, she has been a suicide prevention and mental health awareness advocate with AFSP, including traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with legislators about the need for mental health professionals in schools.

Established in 1987, the AFSP is a voluntary health organization that engages in funding mental health scientific research and educating the public about suicide prevention. The national issue has local impacts as well, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 4,148 deaths by suicide in California in 2021.

“The grassroots work we do focuses on delivering vital prevention and education programs, and fighting for changes in public policy at a state and national level,” McCarthy said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to be there for one another and take steps to safeguard our mental health and prevent suicide.”

As walk chair, McCarthy has overseen a fundraising campaign that has raised $120,199 as of Oct. 17, with an ultimate goal of raising $250,000. The event has received widespread support beyond Santa Monica, with proclamations of support given by the City of Beverly Hills and the City of Culver City.

The 2023 Out Of The Darkness walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Monica Pier, with check-in time at 9 a.m. For more information on the Out Of The Darkness campaign, visit afsp.org.