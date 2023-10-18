Listen to this post

CONCERTS! BUT FIRST – C I O P !!

Our venerable Church In Ocean Park is having their re-opening celebration Saturday, 4 p.m., 235 Hill Street. About four years ago, just as they were preparing to re-open after COVID, the roof collapsed. And of course revealed other structural deficiencies in the 100-year-old building. They still need help, but are good to go for services and sanctuary meetings again. The CIOP has always been a community leader for important social issues, and Rev. Janet Gollery McKeithen has heroically carried on that tradition, from the ‘40s, through some very trying challenges. But now – come celebrate! Send collective peace vibrations halfway around the world.

I HAD WHAT I THOUGHT WAS A GOOD IDEA FOR A COLUMN

98 % done. I had a lot to say about the horrifying conflict in Israel right now. A voice was in my head when I called a friend to check some facts, and he said, and I quote: no, no, no, no, no, not now. That’s probably why I called him.

It may never see the light of day. But I’m not about to disappoint both of my faithful readers by not having something in on a Wednesday, so I am resurrecting the recent column about all the bands who performed at our Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, now given a reprieve from the wrecking ball. A lot of people were interested in that list, which invoked a lot of good memories. I’ve inserted some of the ones I have found since then.

1959: Dave Brubeck Quartet

1960: Frank Sinatra

1962: Pete Seeger

1963: Frank Sinatra

1964: James Brown, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, The Supremes, Lesley Gore, Billy J. Kramer & The Dakotas, Gerry & The Pacemakers, Jan & Dean (2)… Bob Dylan

1965: Chuck Berry, Big Mama Thornton, Skip James, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Chambers Brothers … Bob Dylan (6)

1967: The Yardbirds, Iron Butterfly , Moby Grape, Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band … Spirit, Linda Ronstadt , Strawberry Alarm Clock … Grateful Dead, Robert Hunter … Buffalo Springfield , Blue Cheer, Sonny Terry/Brownie McGhee

1968: Cream, Steppenwolf, the electric prunes, Penny Nichols … The Turtles, Eric Burdon & the Animals … Buffalo Springfield , Blue Cheer , Brownie McGhee

1969: Creedence Clearwater Revival , Sir Douglas Quintet … Jethro Tull… Tim Buckley… THe Who, James Cotton Blues Band… Kingston Trio

1970: Grateful Dead, Cold Blood … Neil Young … Creedence Clearwater Revival , Sir Douglas Quintet … Pink Floyd … Trafffic … Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker … Mountain, Zephyr… Frank Zappa /The Mothers Of Invention, The Persuasions … Johnny Winter , Savoy Brown … The Kinks … Deep Pur[;e… Elton John, Odetta … Derek & the Dominos

1971: The Bee Gees, The Staple Singers … Mountain … John Lee Hooker, Canned Heat … Procol Harum , Fanny , Spencer Davis Group … Allman Brothers Band … Pete Seeger

1972: Traffic … King Crimson , Fairport Convention , The Blues Project … The J. Geils Band, Edgar Winter … Humble Pie, Sweathog … Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band , Little Feat … Procol Harum, Eagles (2) … Dave Mason, Cold Blood, J.D. Souther … The Doors … mahavishnu orchestra … The Kinks … Ella Fitzgerald, Tommy Flanagan, Count Basie, Oscar Peterson … The J. Geils Band, Peter Frampton … David Bowie (2) … mahavishnu orchestra, The Section

1973: Steve Miller Band, Paul Butterfield’s Better Days, Jesse Davis … Stevie Wonder … The J. Geils Band … T. Rex , Albert Hammond … Little Feat, Focus … Steely Dan … Steely Dan, The Allman Brothers Band

1974: Poco, Peter Frampton, Maggie Bell … Genesis … Aerosmith, Mott the Hoople … Jefferson Starship … Mott the Hoople, Aerosmith … Todd Rundgren/Utopia … ELO, Elvin Bishop … Bruce Springsteen … Frank Zappa, Tom Waits (2) … Robin Trower. Golden Earring, Spooky Tooth … Blue Oyster Cult, Nazareth … Black Sabbath … Rory Gallagher, Status Quo … Frank Zappa … Golden Earring … The Kinks … mahavishnu orchestra … Dickey Betts, J.J. Cale … Donovan … Waylon Jennings, Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen … Marshall Tucker Band, Little Feat

1975: Queen, Mahogany Rush … Leslie West, John Mayal … Spirit … Procol Harum … Strawbs, Pablo Cruise … Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits … Harry Chapin … Rainbow … Fleetwood Mac

1976: Queen (4) … Thin Lizzy, Journey … Steve Miller Band … Hall & Oates … Boston … Patti Smith … Country Joe & The Fish, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, Robert Hunter … Lou Reed … Sparks , Flo & Eddie , Van Halen … Bob Seeger & Silver Bullet Band, Jackie Lomax

1977: Bay City Rollers… Kansas … The Kinks … Billy Joel … Cheap Trick, The Runaways … Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Nektar … Black Sabbath … Todd Rundgren … David Bowie , Iggy Pop , Blondie … Larry Coryell, Alphonse Mouzon, Earl Klugh … Jimmy Buffett … Iggy Pop … Be Bop Deluxe , Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2) … Rush, UFO (2)

1978: Ramones, The Runaways … Aerosmith (2) … Elvis Costello, Mink deVille, Nick Lowe … Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2) … Eric Clapton (2)

1979: Ian Hunter, Mick Ronson … Tim Curry … Judas Priest … The Clash, Bo Diddley, The Dils … Jethro Tull … Bob Dylan (4) … The Babys, The Beat

1980: The Clash , Lee Dorsey , Mikey Dread … Gary Numan … The Jam … The Eagles (3) … The Pretenders … Devo … Frank Zappa … Iggy Pop, Gang of Four … Frank Zappa

1981: The Boomtown Rats , The Blasters … The Tubes … The Pretenders … Oingo Boingo … U2, Suburban Lawns … Frank Zappa

1982: Ray Charles … Mike Oldfield … Sparks, Gun Club … Country Joe & The Fish, Jackson Brown, Graham Nash, Odetta, Kate Wolf, Holly Near, Wavy Gravy, Robert Hunter … Joan Jett & The Blackhearts … “Weird Al” Yankovic, Missing Persons … Prince … Mötley Crüe, The Miss Nude Heavy Metal Contest (cancelled)

1983: Black Flag, Misfits … Dio … Dio … Motley Crue (2) … Ratt, Steeler … Night Ranger, Rough Cut

1984: Saxon … The Clash, Los Lobos … Siouxsie & The Banshees

1985: The Damned, 45 Grave … The Cult … Prince

1986: The Jesus & Mary Chain, Butthole Surfers … Loudness … Megadeth … Blue Oyster Cult … mahavishnu orchestra

1987: Megadeth, Overkill, Necros … Alice Cooper … Anthrax, Metal Church, Testament

1988: Guns N’ Roses, Great White, Armored Saint

1989: Buzzcocks, Bad Religion, The Nymphs

1990: Joe Satriani (2) … Soundgarden, Danzig (2)

1992: The Beach Boys

1993: The Offspring, Bad Religion, big drill car … Sonic Youth, Screaming Trees … Rage Against the Machine, House of Pain … Dinosaur Jr., Redd Kross … Cypress Hill, House of Pain

1994: Dinosaur Jr. … Phish, Dave Matthews Band … Korn, House of Pain, Biohazard … Suicidal Tendencies … Bad Religion

1995: Melvins, White Zombie (2)

1997: Marilyn Manson

1998: Jackson Browne … Emmylou Harris, Little Feat, Jackson Browne (2) … Portishead … Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, David Lindley

1999: Queens of the Stone Age, Bad Religion —

2000: Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, The Byrds, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, David Crosby, David Lindley, Randy Meisner, Chris Hillman

2007: Rilo Kiley, The Bird and The Bee

2008: Bob Dylan … Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez … My Bloody Valentine

2011: Black Flag, Social Distortion, Adolescents, Bad Religion, Youth Brigade, TSOL, The Vandals, The Dickies, Descendents … Bad Religion, Youth Brigade, TSOL.

Charles Andrews has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com