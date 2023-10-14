X
Ribbon Cutting:
The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce welcomed the area’s newest shipping services location this past weekend. The Chamber held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 7 for Santa Monica Shipping Center and More, a provider of DHL international express shipping, during its grand opening event. The grand opening of the location at 1003 Broadway also featured a ticket raffle for a concert at Crypto.com Arena, as well as giveaways of plants and “green” goodie bags. The “green” theme was to promote DHL’s goal of companywide net-zero emissions by 2050. Santa Monica Shipping Center and More is owned by Parvez Badar and can be reached at 424-330-0576.