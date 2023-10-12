MUSIC, MUSIC, MUSIC

La de da, love it so much, good vibes – so sorry to stick in one somber note here, but as I heard about 260 carefree music festival celebrants gunned down in the Hamas attack on Israel, I couldn’t help but be reminded that the worst mass shooting in US history was also at a music festival, in Las Vegas. 59 dead, more than 500 hurt. I have no wisdom from this, except maybe, Make Love, Not War, and Give Peace A Chance. “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one…”

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: .

Tonight! – MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI.” LA OPERA – Don’t be like me, procrastinating on getting tickets to something you really want to see, and dang sure shouldn’t miss. We’re now down to the last two performances of this classic, that doesn’t come around every year, you know. Mozart himself wrote 33 operas. But many experts would vote Don G perhaps the greatest opera ever written, not just by someone whose name does not end in a vowel, but the best ever, period. You can argue with that high praise, but I don’t think you’ll be arguing about much as you walk out of the tale of Don Juan…if you are lucky enough to snag a ticket. We in LA are so awash in “don’t miss” shows that it’s easy to get lazy. Hard to believe anyone could top “The Marriage of Figaro ‘’ and “The Magic Flute,” in such short order. Did he? Only one way to find out. Thurs 7:30 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $24-239.

“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE ” – It opened in mid-August, and now has been extended through the first week of November. Does that mean there’s now no rush to catch it? No. That means you got lucky; don’t push it. What if, God forbid, “Sopranos” actor Ray Abruzzo should take sick? Or any of the other four important and excellent actors? It just wouldn’t be the same. And you’d be kicking yourself. Besides, this gives you enough time still, if you really love it, and you just might, to go back for a second dose. I mean, how fortunate are we to have acting and writing (Arthur Miller) at this level, in our own backyard? Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-30.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Looking for something different? But really good? And on a Monday? EVERY Monday? – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

PETER GABRIEL – I was tempted to make this a HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, even though I don’t know what Gabriel’s been up to for years. Sort of like, if Picasso hadn’t had a showing for 20 years, wouldn’t you still kill to be there? Music tastes change, but some artists are their own universe. He will be playing songs from his almost-released “i/o” album, old hits and “fan favorites,” and “the unexpected” – that may be worth the price of admission (not cheap). Fri 8 p.m., Kia Forum, Inglewood, $70-859.

PORNO FOR PYROS – Perry Ferrell’s pyrotechnic quartet is not everyone’s cuppa tea, but if you walk into the room and resolve not to let the decibel level and raw energy push you out the door, you will likely leave with a smile on your face (and fewer healthy auditory receptors and brain synapses. Wiltern Theater, 10/13;

BRANDI CARLILE & Friends – We all know who Brandi’s best friend is, and God bless her for that, but try not to go expecting to see and hear Joni because you might be distracted from the excellent music going down the whole show. It may be that I’m just slow, but I think Carlile has greatly matured in every way since her earliest days (I saw her at Amoeba Records in Hollywood, long, long ago), Hollywood Bowl, 10/14;

RUSSELL MALONE QUARTET – And what a quartet: Malone’s guitar plus Bill Cunliffe on piano. Mike Garulo, bass and drummer Roy McCurdy. Old school, all star. What a great concert for this price! And right here at home, in an elegant theater. So glad to have Ruth Price back doing what she has done so well for so long. Sun 7 p.m., Jazz Bakery/Moss Theater, Santa Monica, $25-30.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Toledo may have his trademark ciggy, but it’s the band that really smokes! Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

RICKIE LEE JONES – She doesn’t play that often and when she does it can be cosmic, or it can be, “huh?” You either adore her, or can’t figure out what the fuss is all about. I’m mostly in the “adore”category, but I have seen both sides. The Roxy is where her career launched in ‘79, so there’s that. It’s hard to find any other ticket price than $300, so I guess it will be an adoring crowd. Wed 7p.m. The Roxy, West Hollywood, $300

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 10/20, 21, 22; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 10/22, 29; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 10/23, 30; LITTLE FEAT, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 10/20, 2; JACKSON BROWNE, Pantages Theatre, 10/20, 21, 23; SIBELIUS, “SWAN LAKE,” LA PHIL, Disney Hall, 10/20, 21, 22; THE BAD PLUS, Teragram Ballroom, 10/20; WILL FERRELL’S BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE 2, Greek Theatre, 10/21; ROSSINI’S “THE BARBER OF SEVILLE,” LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 10/21, 29; TIM BURTON’S “THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” DANNY ELFMAN, Hollywood Bowl, 10/27, 28, 29; HALLOWEEN ORGAN, “PHANTOM OF THE OPERA” silent film, Disney Hall, 10/31; GUNS N’ ROSES, BLACK KEYS, Hollywood Bowl, 11/1, 2; LA SANTA CECILIA, Bellasco, 11/3; DUDAMEL LEADS KHACHATURIAN, Disney Hall, 11/4, 5; BRAD MEHLDAU TRIO, Disney Hall, 11/9; ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, Bellwether, 11/9; SOUL ASYLUM acoustic, McCabe’s, 11/12; PETER ERSKINE TRIO with ALAN PASQUA, DAREK OLES, Sam First, 11/17, 18.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him attherealmrmusic@gmail.com(the real mr music…)