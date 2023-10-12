A salivating showcase of Santa Monica’s finest foods has residents and tourists alike turning toward local restaurants for Dine LA Restaurant Week.

Through October 20, area culinary spots are partnered with Dine LA Restaurant Week, a bi-annual celebration designed to spotlight dine-in opportunities. The 2023 fall edition of the occasion promotes dine-in only, a chance for new restaurants to introduce themselves to diners, and a shot at revitalizing relationships with old customers for established places.

In total, 34 Santa Monica restaurants are participating in the event, offering special lunch and dinner menus in a wide range of styles. For classic American-style cuisine, customers can indulge at Citrin, Chomp Eatery, 1212 Santa Monica, The Penthouse at The Huntley, Lunetta, Del Frisco’s Grille, The Surfing Fox, Fia Restaurant and The Misfit.

Donald Dooley, general manager of The Misfit, said that the location received a “nice little influx” of guests during the Dine LA kickoff last weekend, something he hopes for all area participants.

“It’s always nice to have a reason to celebrate … getting everyone out and about is always fun,” Dooley said. “I know myself, I always look forward to it, to try out other places in the area, to lower the bar for entry a little bit monetarily.”

The restaurant is showing off their menu staples for Dine LA, such as the double-patty Smash Burger during lunch hours, showcasing its decade in business in the Downtown area.

“There’s a lot of guests that may have come in 10 years ago … and they haven’t been back since,” Dooley said. “And we’ve definitely had a lot of changes, a lot of improvements over the years … so it’s important to kind of reintroduce yourselves to the populace every once in a while.”

Fans of Mexican food will have full plates at Socalo, Mercado Santa Monica, Red O Cantina and Blue Plate Taco. Socalo chef Susan Feniger said that the event is exciting due to “how it brings people together around food.”

“Dine LA raises awareness for locals and visitors alike and sheds a light on the unbelievable dining diversity we have here in Santa Monica and beyond,” Feniger said.

Like Misfit, Blue Plate Taco is a decade into its run, and the restaurant continues to innovate by introducing Mole Rojo Ribs to its Dine LA menu.

“I think people forget how wonderful the food is and how awesome these restaurants are, and when there’s a bit of an incentive … people like to try out new things, they come by and kind of rediscover who we are,” said Anthony Khun, director of marketing at Blue Plate Taco and fellow Dine LA participant Blue Plate Oysterette.

The Oysterette and The Lobster will catch customers with its seafood options, including a Dine LA special Lucky Shrimp Po’boy at the Oysterette. A dining world tour continues in Europe, with a host of Italian restaurants, as well as French cuisine from Loulou Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge, and Mediterranean food served at Calabra and Mon Ami. Italian options during Dine LA include Via Veneto, Terrazza, Orto Santa Monica, Palma, Osteria del Fornaio, Il Forno, Colapasta and Local Kitchen & Wine Bar.

Incorporating eastern delicacies into Dine LA will be Japanese spots Sushi Gozen, Kappo Miyabi and Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ. Lotus Asian Cuisine and Bar and Tiato will showcase Chinese and Vietnamese entrees, respectively, while Californian options come in the form of Papile Gustative and FIG.

Dine LA Restaurant Week applies throughout the Los Angeles area, with more options available to view on the Discover Los Angeles website, discoverlosangeles.com.

