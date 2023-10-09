The Santa Monica Pier is being evacuated after an unidentified suspect climbed onto the Ferris Wheel and was overheard by witnesses saying he had a bomb.

“Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting the subject who appears to be in crisis,” said a statement by SMPD.

Santa Monica Fire Department personnel continue to evacuate all individuals on the ferris wheel at this time and SMPD has said they will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Making its debut on the Santa Monica Pier in May 1996, the original 122,000-pound wheel was modified two years later to run on solar power. The 90-foot structure was used for roughly 3 million rides in its 12 years on the pier.

That wheel was sold after a 10-day eBay auction in April 2008 and is now in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma-based real estate developer Grant Humphreys bought it for $132,400 and made clear his intention to bring it back to his home state. It originally cost approximately $800,000.

His brother, Blair Humphreys, is currently overseeing the creation of the Wheeler District in Oklahoma City, a 150-acre mixed-use urban development project. They decided to use the Ferris wheel as an anchor for a plaza that will become an integrated part of the waterfront community.

In May of 2008, Pacific Park introduced the current $1.8 million Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel featuring more than 160,000 energy-efficient LED lights that provides higher energy savings while complementing the solar-power application. The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 75 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs.