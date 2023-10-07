Noted expert in Feng Shui and other Chinese spiritual modalities, Vicki Iskandar, will launch her oracle deck based on the five Chinese elements at Santa Monica’s Mystic Journey Bookstore at 4 pm, October 15. The popular metaphysical retailer is at 2923 Main Street. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-signing-event-the-chinese-five-elements-oracle-tickets-712555612017

Hay House/Penguin Random House’s upcoming oracle deck, The Chinese Five Elements Oracle, is set for release on October 10, just in time for Halloween merriment, holiday gift giving, and Lunar New Year divination next February.

Vicki has extensively studied and consulted on several other Chinese spiritual modalities, including BaZi/Four Pillars of Destiny (a form of Chinese astrology), the I-Ching, Qigong, and the ancient art of war of Qi Men Dun Jia, since 2012 while serving as a digital marketing consultant for a variety of brands in the LOHAS (Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability) space.

The Chinese Five Elements Oracle represents the 60 combinations of the five elements and the twelve animal signs of Chinese astrology, based on traditional theories and Taoist wisdom, channeled through a modern, East-meets-West perspective. Beautifully illustrated by Candice Soon, the oracle deck is designed to be easy to use but with many layers of meaning embedded in each card so that users can grasp it whether they are a novice or advanced in their knowledge of oracle cards, the five elements, and energy work. Divining a card’s meaning can be as simple as reading the guidebook entry or as profound as one’s understanding of Chinese Metaphysics.

The 60 cards provide insights into the past, present, and future. They can be used as a tool to connect and communicate with the Divine and to help users gain a deeper understanding of the secrets and mysteries of the Universe. They will work with the truth and flow with the way of the Tao.

Born in Indonesia to parents of Chinese heritage, Vicki grew up in a culturally diverse setting rich in spiritual traditions and ancient customs. She started her metaphysics studies with Western astrology in 2000 after getting her graduate degree in business. Not until Vicki answered her ancestors’ calls to go deeper into Taoism, Qigong, and Chinese metaphysics a few years later did she realize how profoundly applicable, strategic, and healing these ancient arts can be as a mindfulness tool in today’s busy lifestyle.For more information on The Chinese Five Elements Oracle, please see https://vickiiskandar.com/oracle.

Submitted by Susan von Seggern