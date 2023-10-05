Santa Monica College (SMC) is pleased to host renowned jazz bassist Stanley Clarke in an artist’s talk about his musical career. Clarke is partnering with BroadStage for performances, curation, and mentorship as Artist-in-Residence over the next three years. The presentation includes an audience Q&A.

The presentation is free, and will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Clarke, a founding member of one of the first jazz fusion bands, Return to Forever, brought the bass guitar into prominence in jazz-related music. He was the first bassist to be a show headliner, and credits jazz greats such as Stan Getz and Art Blakey for his success. In a recent interview on SMC’s radio station KCRW, Clarke said, “I was fortunate, I started at 18 playing with really serious musicians. And if a lot of those guys didn’t take time to show me certain things like, ‘Stanley don’t do it this way, try it this way,’ I might not have turned out to be the musician that I am now.”

The event is co-sponsored and presented by the SMC Music Department and BroadStage.

More information is available by calling the SMC Music Department at 310-434-4323.

Submitted by Grace Smith