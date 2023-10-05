SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Santa Monica

Your weekend starts here with the “The Fans Strike Back” Star Wars Fan Exhibition, the return of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, food and drink highlights including dineLA Restaurant Week , and much more!

“The Fans Strike Back” Star Wars Fan Exhibition: Explore one of the largest private Star Wars collections made by fans, for fans. Opens Thursday, Oct. 5 and runs Thursdays – Sundays through November @ SaMo Art Museum, 1219 3rd Street Promenade. https://fansstrikebackexhibition.com/los-angeles/

Samohi Orchestra Annual Fall Benefit Concert ($10-20): “Audience Will Be Enchanted With Pieces From Movies Including Aladdin, Harry Potter and Howl’s Moving Castle.” Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. @ Barnum Hall on the Samohi campus. https://www.samohiorchestras.com/

Pacific Bitcoin Festival: This two-day event gathers over 1,500 people interested in learning about Bitcoin, networking, and socializing with the community. Friday & Saturday Oct. 5-6. https://www.pacificbitcoin.com

Soundwaves Concert Series at Pico Library: “Anna Homler sings in invented languages and creates sound with found objects, joined by Jorge Martin on electronics and series coordinator Jeff Schwartz on string bass..” Saturday, Oct. 7, 3:30p.m. https://soundwavesnewmusic.com/

Black and Deaf Stand-Up Comedy Show at The Crow! The Crow is teaming up with The Black Deaf Project – a Deaf and hearing Black collective – to host a fundraising show that will support the nonprofit’s mission of providing educational materials, experiences, and trainings rooted in Black Deaf cultures to build relationships, increase cultural understanding, promote respect, and create pathways to joy and liberation. Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 2525 Michigan Ave. #F4. CrowComedy.com

Superbloom Beach Club: Expect a full-day wellness and music event with a morning workout, live DJs, ice bath, yoga, mindfulness, and sunset disco. Sunday, Oct. 8, 11:30a.m. – 7:30p.m. @ Lifeguard Tower 28, 2700 Barnard Way. https://www.union.fit/events/superbloom-collective-superbloom-beach-club-sunday-10-8/performances/ztw3n1sx

Absolutely Halloween Interactive Play: Expect a “heartwarming tale of the aptly named “Candy,” a sweet young girl who learns some surprising lessons about life, love, laughter and sugar, from a delightful array of colorful costume-come-to-life characters who take her on a magical All Hallows’ Eve adventure.” Saturdays & Sundays in October @ Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/

“Coming Out West – LGBTQ+ Elders Share Their Stories”: October is LGBT history month and this exhibit let’s viewers “experience the history and empowering journey of eight revered LGBTQ+ elders with ties to Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Bay area.” Ongoing through December , Santa Monica History Museum, 1350 7th St.

Live Talk with Ed Begley Jr., Mary Steenburgen & Ted Danson: They will be discussing his memoir, “To the Temple of Tranquility…And Step On It!” Wednesday Oct. 11 8p.m. @ New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. https://livetalksla.org/events/ed-begley-jr/

Women’s Surf Film Festival: Expect a “celebration of women in the surf community impacting through film, art, and photography.” Events include a movie screenings, wellness sessions, & a paddle out. Wednesday – Friday, Oct. 11 – 13, throughout Venice. https://www.womenssurffilmfestival.com/

Further Afield – Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch: Culver City’s favorite pumpkin village is back with “family fun, including photo ops in front of giant pumpkin installations, a straw maze, a super slide, petting zoo, giant rocking horses, and pumpkin decorating sessions.” 10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City; Starting at $10. https://mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

What to Eat & Drink?

Lady & Larder x Stolpman Vineyards So Fresh Wine POP-UP ($60): “Come hang with fellow fresh members while you sip on some of our new releases. We’ll be pouring all your faves and there will be lovely bites provided by Lady & Larder. Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 – 8p.m. @ Lady & Larder, 828 Pico Blvd. https://www.exploretock.com/stolpmanvineyards/event/private/2241d099-1e33-46bc-a6bd-47ea5a290e27

Abbot Kinney First Friday Food Truck Fest: About two dozen food trucks are expected to line the street for the monthly event. Friday, Oct. 6, 5:00 – 9:30p.m. https://www.abbotkinneyblvd.com/

Bar Monette: Chef Sean MacDonald made the Worlds Top 100 Best Pizza Chefs list! He was ranked #65 amongst a list of the 100 best pizza chefs, voted from all over the world. 109 Santa Monica Blvd. Here is a recent LA Times review: https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-05-01/heng-heng-thai-town-los-angeles-chicken-rice

All’Antico Vinaio: Popular Florence Italy sandwich shop just opened on Abbot Kinney. This EaterLA article describes it as “Italy’s Most Popular Tourist Sandwich Spot.” ​​https://la.eater.com/2023/9/29/23895987/allantico-vinaio-opening-los-angeles-venice-abbot-kinney-am-intel

Winston Pies: The pie focused sweet shop opened last week in stretch of the Marina del Rey Boardwalk that is quickly becoming a foodie hub with Planta, HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori, Uovo, and Alfred Coffee. You can buy whole pies and slices such as Harvest Apple, Carolina Cherry and their ever popular Chocolate Cowgirl as well as rotating seasonal specials like Halloween specials like Caramel Twix. 4625 Admiralty Way. https://www.winstonpies.com/mdr

dineL.A.: Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 6-20. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from over 200 restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch deals starting at $15 and dinners from $25 to $65+. https://www.discoverlosangeles.com/dinela



LOOKING AHEAD:

