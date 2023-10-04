At about 9:23 pm on Sunday, October 1st, officers responded to residence in Santa Monica regarding an assault investigation. The victim and a witness told officers that at about 8:40 pm that night they were heading northbound on Main Street with the victim on an e-bike and the witness, her friend, on foot next to her. They were passed by a male subject, later identified as Brian Barry Clemens of Los Angeles (DOB: 02/28/1972), who was yelling incoherently in their direction. They crossed the street and were walking north across Ocean Park Boulevard when Clemens charged at the two women, knocking the victim off the bicycle, pinning her to the ground, and strangling her. A good Samaritan driving by interceded in the attack and scared the suspect away.

The suspect, Clemens, later flagged down a passerby and asked him to call 9-1-1 for medical help. The Santa Monica Fire Department transported Clemens to the hospital. When officers obtained a description of the suspect, they realized it was the same subject transported by SMFD. The officers responded to the hospital and placed Clemens under arrest and transported him to the jail for booking.

The victim suffered a leg injury as well as scrapes and bruises. Clemens has prior arrests in California and out of state for drunk in public and driving under the influence.

On October 3, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Clemens for assault with a deadly weapon (245 PC) and felony assault (243 PC).

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tavera at Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Gradle at Ryan.gradle@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lieutenant Erika Aklufi