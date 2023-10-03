On September 24: SMPD officers arrested Luis Diaz, a 24-year-old male from Los Angeles for riding a bike while under influence. At approximately 5:20 p.m., officers observed an individual riding a bike against traffic on the sidewalk. Upon approach, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol along with the subject’s bloodshot eyes. Diaz repeatedly ignored or refused to comply with the officer’s instructions. He was ultimately arrested and booked for riding a bike while under the influence along with additional vehicle code and municipal code violations. Diaz was issued a citation and released from police custody with a future court appearance scheduled for November 3, 2023.