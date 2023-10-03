Art: Several blocks of Montana Avenue became the Santa Monica area’s art epicenter this past weekend. On Saturday, visitors were mesmerized by visual works and various art activities at the annual Montana Avenue Art Walk. The 2023 edition of the walk shut down roads from 9th Street to 17th Street, with art vendors and entertainers taking over the space, including wares for sale from 150 visual artists. To accommodate the street shutdown, valet parking was provided, along with three dedicated rideshare dropoff locations. Activities were available for all ages, including music lessons and painting stations for children, as well as music performances and wine tasting opportunities for adults.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler