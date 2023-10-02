The Santa Monica College Music Department is pleased to present the SMC Wind Ensemble in “Tradition!”

The live — and lively — concert will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica.

Under the direction of Kevin McKeown, the SMC Wind Ensemble will present a program that celebrate “classic” band repertoire with a collection of timeless favorites from the past.

Tickets are $10 general admission (plus a modest service charge); free for all students with any student I.D. Advance tickets can be purchased online at smc.edu/tickets or by calling 310-434-3005 (Monday-Friday; limited hours). Tickets may also be purchased — starting 45 minutes before the performance begins — at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free parking on premises. Seating is strictly on a first-arrival basis.

More information is available by calling 310-434-4323.

