The world premiere of EV spot by Yellow Dot, the nonprofit production studio founded by Adam McKay (writer/director/producer of the hit Netflix climate satire, “Don’t Look Up”) highlights the National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) webinar this weekend.

The new 60-second video, which McKay produced through his nonprofit Yellow Dot Studios for Plug In America co-founders Paul Scott and Zan Dubin-Scott, will be screened as part of the 2023 NDEW webinar, “Storytelling to Boost EV Adoption: Expert Panel.” The free webinar is open to the public.

Staci Roberts-Steele, Managing Director of Yellow Dot and co-producer of “Don’t Look Up,” oversaw production of the EV video with McKay, and is set to join the webinar as one of three panelists. Others include: Rachel Konrad, Chief Brand Officer at The Production Board tech incubator and Tesla’s first communications director, and Cody Peluso, digital advocacy and mobilization manager at Population Media Center, which produces radio and TV programs that have inspired positive behavior change around the world. Panelists will discuss best practices for motivating change with words and images.

“In Yellow Dot’s first-ever EV spot, we wanted to bring further awareness to non-gas cars while we continue to encourage people to steer away from fossil fuels, as well as remind people that EVs are more affordable than ever,” said Roberts-Steele.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 30, 10-11:15 a.m.

To register for the free National Drive Electric Week webinar, visit https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3927. The webinar is one of over 200 individual National Drive Electric Week events, in-person and virtual, intended to accelerate EV adoption and highlight the many benefits of all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid EVs and more through test drives, educational panels and the opportunity to learn about EVs first-hand from owners.

Submitted by Zan Dubin-Scott