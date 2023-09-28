The times we are living in…. We can’t take anything for granted anymore; But doesn’t it get tiring to have to fight for everything, that shouldn’t need a fight. I think we should retire the phrase “no brainer.” That concept has gone extinct.

You shouldn’t shut down the government and refuse to pay our bills, and our military, TSA, etc. It costs the country billions. That’s not where you should fight for spending cuts. You shouldn’t keep pounding the lie that more housing, of any kind, will solve the homeless problem. You shouldn’t burn books, or ban them. If you break the law, and grand juries of everyday citizens bring in 92 indictments, that is a person you should not want return to the White House.

And if you have a history-laden concert venue that has been part of the community for more than half a century, you don’t sell it off because you feel a little pinched for money. Sell City Hall, Sell Tongva Park. Sell that ridiculous office annex, maybe you can get half the $140M you put into it.

The good, friendly ghosts of the Civic are crying out. Listen, to Pete Seeger, James Brown, the Dalai Lama, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, Martin Luther King Jr., Weather Report, the Eagles’, Dylan – oh lordy, better listen to George Carlin, he will slap you silly.

All that has to happen to getting our Civic back and lively, is for our City Council to say no to the ridiculous offer by our School Board to take it over. Just say no. Simple. Anyone who lets this gem become a gym (thanks, John CS) will go down in infamy. And considering the some of the villains we have had in Bay City, that’s saying something.

This – is a no brainer.

RAY BAILEY – Harvelle’s does so many things right, and has gifted us with such a cornucopia of stellar artists, in our own backyard, for bargain prices, survived COVID, now coming up on a century (1931) as LA’s oldest blues bar, and still – there are locals who don’t know they exist. (Not my fault. I recommend at least one of their acts in this column every week.) One important thing they do is bring back exceptional artists every so often, like LA-born blues and jazz man Ray Bailey. Harvelle’s had already hit a quarter century when Ray was born, but we are blessed that they are both still with us, and going strong. Sat 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10

“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE ‘’ – Some shows are selling out, so don’t wait. Yes, the brilliant author Arthur Miller’s story and words are the stars here, but they would be wasted without gifted actors, and the Ruskin stage is overflowing with them. Immigrants trying so hard to fit in, to the American fabric, a different time and place but you feel you are watching your neighbors. Lead Ray Abruzzo (“Sopranos”) is a force of nature. Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-30.

MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI.” LA OPERA – Sometimes when a deadline presses, you make really dumb mistakes. Like writing last week that Mozart didn’t write many operas. How about 22? Ten while he was an adolescent, starting at 11. What 11 year old thinks, I should write an opera? Instead of, say, learning to ride a bike or throw a football? His best work came after he moved to Vienna in 1781, and in his last five years he wrote “Figaro,” “Magic Flute, and this one. Which some consider the best opera ever written, by anyone. Take that, Italy. If you saw the simulcast on the Pier last weekend, it should whet your appetite to be there in person. Nothin’ like it. Sun 2 p.m., Wed 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $24-239.

PRETENDERS – What, “HIGHLY RECOMMENDED”?! The band is 45 years in, founder Chrissie Hynde is 72 and she’s the only original member. Yeah? You wanna make something of it? Go whine to Chrissie, she will smack your hindquarters hard with the Telecaster Fender named after her. She is touring to support the new Pretenders album “Relentless,” and that is a perfect word to describe her. By all accounts, still in her vocal and axe-slinging prime, funny, smart, and author of so many perfect rock songs it’s ridiculous. Come catch her while she’s still young and angry. Mon 8 p.m., Regent Theater, LA, $50.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

OHANA FESTIVAL – Eddie Vedder, Pretenders, Killers, Foo Fighters, The Chicks, Haim, Fr. John Misty and many more. Three days on the beach, food, drinks, merch, storytelling, environmental exhibits, a handful of excellent bands – worth the hassle and the price? Maybe. Fri, Sat, Sun Doheny State Beach, Dana Point, $174-9,950.

JACKSHIT – Has there ever been a better name for a snotty country rock band?The thing that matters is – they’re really good, They don’t show up often; don’t miss this. If you’ve never seen them well, now you can snap back when someone says, “You don’t know J…….”Sat 8 p.m., McCabe’s, Santa Monica, “sold out” but some tickets have just been released.

“A PERFECT GANESH” – TB always throws in one other unusual play per season, to make us think. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad, two friends reeling from loss and personal demons. Sat 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

65 YEARS OF BOSSA NOVA – OK you got me, I am not an expert on Bossa Nova. Here’s what I am an expert on: jazz legend Ruth Price is back booking Jazz Bakery shows, and my years’ experience there is that she doesn’t miss, I can’t imagine this won’t be musically satisfying and a lot of fun. Sun 8 p.m., Jazz Bakery/Moss Auditorium, Santa Monica,

“QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES” – This Theatricum production encompassing Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, can be a bit confusing. The acting is, as always, top notch, but – nearly three hours seemed just a bit long despite the fantastic sword fights. Sun 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

LA PHIL GALA Celebrating FRANK GEHRY – Honoring the quirky but legendary LA architect who put Disney Hall on the world map before Dudamel even coaxed a note. Bach, Salonen, Hancock, Debussy. Herbie, ‘H.E.R., choreographer Lucinda Childs. Next Thurs 7 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $99-199.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 10/7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21,22; MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI,” LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 10/7, 12, 15; “A PERFECT GANESH,” 10/7; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 10/8, 15, 22, 29; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 10/9, 16. 23, 30,; STRAVINSKY, SHOSTAKOVICH, DUDAMEL, Disney Hall, 10/6, 7, 8; ZOMBIES, Alex Theatre, 10/6; STING, JOE STRUMMER, Hollywood Bowl, 10/7; KURT ELLING, CHARLIE HUNTER, Teragram Ballroom, 10/7; JOHN BEASLEY’S MONK’estra, Jazz Bakery/Zipper Hall, 10/7; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin Group Theatre, 10/8; PETER GABRIEL, Kia Forum, 10/13; PORNO FOR PYROS, Wiltern Theater, 10/13; BRANDI CARLILE & Friends, Hollywood Bowl, 10/14; SOUL ASYLUM acoustic, McCabe’s, 11/12.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com (the real mr music…)