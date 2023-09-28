The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series welcomes experimental vocalist and sound artist Anna Homler Saturday October 7 at 3:30 p.m., in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Homler sings in several languages, mostly ones she has created, and makes sounds with an assortment of found objects and gadgets. She has been active as a musician and performance artist since the 1980s; the 2016 reissue of her 1983 debut album Breadwoman was celebrated by the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, The Wire, and other publications. She has worked steadily in the US and Europe, collaborating across media and genres. Notable recent LA appearances have included a pandemic video project for the 18th St. Arts Center and performances at Beyond Baroque, Highways, dublab’s Tonalism, and the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.

For Soundwaves, Homler will improvise with Jorge Martin on electronics and Soundwaves coordinator Jeff Schwartz on bass.

Since 2016, Soundwaves has presented free concerts at the Santa Monica Public Library, supported by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library and the Amphion Foundation. It draws on Los Angeles’ broad history of creative music and has included collaborations with the Angel City Jazz Festival, Piano Spheres, Jacaranda, Microfest, Cold Blue Music, and the Dog Star Orchestra. Visit soundwavesnewmusic.com for more information, including videos of many past shows.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Parking is available underneath the Main Library, several bus lines and the Metro E line stop nearby, and there are bike racks. The MLK Auditorium is wheelchair accessible. Please call (310) 458-8600 to request additional accommodations.

Submitted by Jeff Schwartz