The City of Malibu released the list of recipients of grants for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 General Fund Grant Program which awards grants each year to local non-profit organizations whose efforts benefit the community.

“As a part of the annual budgeting process, the City Council has regularly set aside funds that can be granted to worthy recipients,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “In making recommendations to the full City Council, the Administration & Finance Subcommittee, on which I sit with Councilmember Doug Stewart, we used as a guide that funds should be granted to causes that are both Malibu-based and provide a benefit to the Malibu community. We were blessed with many worthy local causes, and we recommend some level of award to all applicants that satisfied our criteria for a grant, which the City Council unanimously approved.”

2023/2024 Grant Recipients

Aurelia Foundation $2,000

Boys and Girls Club Malibu $45,500

California Wildlife Center $7,500

Cavallo Foundation $8,500

Children’s Lifesaving Foundation $5,000

Emily Shane Foundation $5,000

Esperance Center $1,500

Friends of Malibu Urgent Care $10,000

Malibu Adamson House Foundation $10,000

Malibu Aquatics Foundation $7,500

Malibu Community Labor Exchange $10,000

Malibu Elementary School PTA $20,000

Malibu Foundation $5,000

Malibu Friends of Music $5,000

Malibu Search and Rescue $15,000

Malibu Woman’s Club $7,500

Poison Free Malibu $5,000

Sea Save Foundation $5,000

Webster Elementary School PTA $20,000

Wishtoyo Foundation $5,000

All submitted applications are reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee, and presented to the City Council for award during the annual budget approval in June.

For more information about the General Fund Grant Program, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Grant.

Submitted by Matt Myerhof