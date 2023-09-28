The City of Malibu released the list of recipients of grants for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 General Fund Grant Program which awards grants each year to local non-profit organizations whose efforts benefit the community.
“As a part of the annual budgeting process, the City Council has regularly set aside funds that can be granted to worthy recipients,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “In making recommendations to the full City Council, the Administration & Finance Subcommittee, on which I sit with Councilmember Doug Stewart, we used as a guide that funds should be granted to causes that are both Malibu-based and provide a benefit to the Malibu community. We were blessed with many worthy local causes, and we recommend some level of award to all applicants that satisfied our criteria for a grant, which the City Council unanimously approved.”
2023/2024 Grant Recipients
Aurelia Foundation $2,000
Boys and Girls Club Malibu $45,500
California Wildlife Center $7,500
Cavallo Foundation $8,500
Children’s Lifesaving Foundation $5,000
Emily Shane Foundation $5,000
Esperance Center $1,500
Friends of Malibu Urgent Care $10,000
Malibu Adamson House Foundation $10,000
Malibu Aquatics Foundation $7,500
Malibu Community Labor Exchange $10,000
Malibu Elementary School PTA $20,000
Malibu Foundation $5,000
Malibu Friends of Music $5,000
Malibu Search and Rescue $15,000
Malibu Woman’s Club $7,500
Poison Free Malibu $5,000
Sea Save Foundation $5,000
Webster Elementary School PTA $20,000
Wishtoyo Foundation $5,000
All submitted applications are reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee, and presented to the City Council for award during the annual budget approval in June.
For more information about the General Fund Grant Program, visit www.MalibuCity.org/Grant.
