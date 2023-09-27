Training: Metro simulated a fire drill Tuesday afternoon at the Downtown Metro station in Santa Monica, closing off the street at 5th Street and Colorado Ave. southbound to the parking lot entrance. Santa Monica Police Department, Santa Monica Fire Department and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department vehicles were on-hand for the drill.
Scott fell in love with Santa Monica when he was much younger and now, after living and working in five different countries, he has returned. He's written for the likes of the FT, NBC, the BBC and CNN. More by Scott Snowden