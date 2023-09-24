A bank on Montana Ave. was robbed Friday morning and law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the bank robbery suspect.

The FBI issued an alert on social media saying First Citizens Bank at 1630 Montana Ave was robbed at about 9:25 a.m. In security images, the suspect is seen at the counter holding a gun and then walking away from the back.

The FBI said the getaway vehicle is a black colored BMW X5 SUV. Officials said to call the FBI’s LA office at 310-477-6565 or SMPD at 310-458-8491 with tips.