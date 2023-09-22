Santa Monica Public Library invites the community to find their next favorite horror book. Select up to nine books curated from some of our favorite horror subgenres and find your next spooky read. The Library will host a Horror Book Tasting event at the Main Library, Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. on Thursday, October 12, 6 – 7 p.m.

The library will provide five handcrafted menus with a curated selection of titles from some of horror’s best subgenres. From gothic and gore to cosmic and comedy, everyone’s taste for terror will be satisfied. From three menus, select up to three titles to read the first chapter to sink your teeth into. Any title you find a taste for can be checked out after the event.

This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, email library@santamonica.gov at least one week prior to the event. Ride your bike or Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available at the Library.

Submitted by Anna Sophia Heidt Alowayed