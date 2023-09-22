The City of Santa Monica will host the Mini Fall Festival on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the weekly Pico Farmers Market at Virginia Avenue Park. The event will feature Santa Monica College’s Glass Pumpkin Sale, seasonal craft activities for kids and a family photo booth. The weekly Pico Farmers’ Market will offer seasonal produce and prepared foods and attendees can pick out a free pumpkin, one per family, while supplies last.

A highlight of the Mini Fall Festival are the one-of-a-kind handblown glass pumpkins by Santa Monica College Glass Department students. Glass pumpkins will be available for purchase.

Additionally, Pico Branch Library will be hosting a table along with Department of Mental Health, Providence St. John’s Community Health Program, NAMI and others..

This event is presented by Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Market and Santa Monica College.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Acting Public Information Officer