Beginning Saturday, September 23, 2023, visitors to the Third Street Promenade will see a unique projection on one of Santa Monica’s most iconic buildings. In a week-long project titled Art of Time, artist Drasko V will use his artistic vision to integrate real-time environmental data from Santa Monica, including wind patterns and noise levels, and utilize AI for variations and remixes to create visuals that will illuminate the east side of the iconic Clock Tower Building from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Spectators can interact with the art by scanning a QR code located on a-frames along the Promenade, which will allow them to create designs by swiping their fingers, which will then be used to shape the art piece in real-time.

The projection will be on the east-facing wall of the Clock Tower Building located at 225 Santa Monica Blvd. It’s best viewed from the Third Street Promenade, between Santa Monica Blvd. and Arizona Ave.

Drasko V’s art portfolio is a rich tapestry of music, sound design, visuals and technology. His work takes various forms, from interactive installations in public spaces to digital experiences and generative art. As a creative director and sound designer, he has collaborated with brands like Google, IBM, National Geographic, and the City of Santa Monica.

This project was made possible in part with support from Art of Recovery, an initiative of the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs, and in partnership with Downtown Santa Monica, Inc.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Acting Public Information Officer