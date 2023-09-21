Crash: A two car accident at the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and 14th St. sent one victim to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. According to witnesses, one vehicle passed through the intersection on a red light and struck the second vehicle. The impact caused the second car to spin which in turn struck an elderly pedestrian. The pedestrian survived but was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
