A man was arrested on Wednesday night after leading police on a brief chase that ended in on the Santa Monica Pier.

According to SMPD, 21- year-old Wilmington resident Nehemias Rivera-Menjivar ran a red light at about 11:20 p.m. while driving on the 700 block of Montana Ave.

Lieutenant Erika Aklufi said Rivera-Menjivar fled from police at the scene and committed additional traffic violations while driving recklessly for several blocks before colliding with a vehicle at 7th and Wilshire Blvd.

Rivera-Menjivar again fled the scene, driving down the Pier ramp and into the Newcomb Lot. Officers cornered the vehicle near the Carousel building but Rivera-Menjivar attempted to flee on foot.

“An officer deployed a taser which had no effect on Rivera-Menjivar,” said Aklufi. “After continued demands, Riveria-Menjivar was finally taken into custody without further incident.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the vehicle driven by Rivera-Menjivar had been stolen from an address in Long Beach, CA.”

Rivera-Menjivar subsequently admitted to using marijuana.

Riveria-Menjivar was booked for multiple violations including: Felony Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Felony Evading Police, Felony DUI (Marijuana), Resisting and Obstructing Arrest.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.