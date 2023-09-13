Overview: Santa Monica’s budding athletes and gym-goers gathered on Saturday, September 9, to cut the ribbon on DMN8 gym’s new indoor location

Open: Santa Monica’s budding athletes and gym-goers gathered on Saturday, September 9, to cut the ribbon on DMN8 gym’s new indoor location at 3101 Main Street. The location is an addition to DMN8’s outdoor presence in Linear Park at 2410 Ocean Front Walk, and has several amenities for its four levels of members. The fitness company employs a credit-based membership, with prices ranging from $89 per month to $249 per month. The memberships convert to credit currency, which can be used in any class for the indoor and outdoor locations, and any unused credits carry over into the next month. Chief Marketing Officer for DMN8, Mark Mattison, previously told the Daily Press that it “excites” the gym “to be able to provide more value through the credit system through flexibility and cheaper pricing that they pay otherwise than typical (gyms).”

The gym space includes gym equipment by Rogue & Lifetime Fitness, a “cardio corner” by Woodway & Concept 2, towel service by Parachute Home and nutritional options by DMN8’s private chef. Cutting the ribbon during the Saturday event were DMN8 owner Eddie Roche, DMN8 instructor Sam Murphy, Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Lana Negrete and Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock.