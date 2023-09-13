The Gourmandise School at Santa Monica Place presents an evening of creating Hawaiian inspired dishes with a group of Los Angeles’s highly esteemed chefs, while raising funds to help the people of Maui in their recovery efforts from the recent devastating wildfires. This very special event is limited to 40 guests and will rotate between kitchens for live, interactive demonstrations with courses to follow each chef’s presentation. 100% of proceeds will go to Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund and ‘Āina Momona’ working directly in Maui to support hospitality workers and protect native Hawaiians restoring social justice and Hawaiian sovereignty. Participating chefs include Minh Phan, chef of Phenakite and Porridge + Puffs, Mercedes Rojas of The Arepa Stand, a local favorite food stand, Dara Yu, winner of Master Chef 2022, Kat Turner of West Los Angeles restaurant Highly Likely and Clemence De Lutz, co-owner of The Gourmandise School.

Featured dishes include:

Savory Moon Cakes with love and ingredients from Koda Farms

Creamed Corn, Heirloom Tomatoes and Crema

Yellowtail Crudo with Coconut Tigre Sauce and Pineapple

Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice with Chinese Sausage, Hawaiian Pork Belly and Chinese Greens

Mango and Passionfruit Marjolaine with Macadamia Dacquoise

The Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for Maui will provide immediate assistance to the hardworking restaurant, bar and hospitality workers displaced by the devastating wildfires that have impacted West Maui communities from Lahaina to Kapalua, a cherished home of the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival. We are committed to supporting the island’s recovery. Together with your support, we can make a profound impact on the lives of our restaurant and hospitality workers who have played an integral role in shaping Maui’s vibrant culinary scene and tourism industry.

Āina Momona is a Native Hawaiian 501(c)(3) organization founded by Walter Ritte for the purpose of achieving environmental health and sustainability through restoring social justice and Hawaiian sovereignty. ʻĀina Momona is not affiliated with any religious institution. We are led by a board of exceptional Native Hawaiians that support the critical work of our talented staff who work in grassroots communities to restore fragile ecosystems, promote cultural rights and practices, enhance community well-being, and advocate for native rights and social justice.

Monday, September 25 from 7 – 9 p.m. Tickets are available for $250 and can be purchased at thegourmandiseschool.com/classes-2/love-for-lahaina.

For more information, visit TheGourmandiseSchool.com

Submitted by Gabriella Silva