The Ethiopian Community in Santa Monica (ECOMISM) is hosting Ethiopian Cultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. Join the Ethiopian community in celebrating Ethiopian Culture and new year with traditional music and a fashion show, authentic Ethiopian food, and traditional coffee ceremony, as well as fun activities for children.

Come out to Virginia Avenue Park to celebrate Ethiopian Culture with a sampling the wide diversity of music, dance, and fashion show that reflects the cultural clothing of different regions of Ethiopia. Attendees will be given yellow daisies, the traditional flower for Ethiopian New Year. Guests will be able to taste a sampling of Ethiopian cuisine and participate in the traditional coffee ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.

The Ethiopian community in Santa Monica was first organized by several individuals, who later formed a non-profit organization called ECOMISM. As Ethiopian Community has done in previous years, through Ethiopian Day in Santa Monica, the event is designed to empower Ethiopian American children to overcome identity crisis issues by engaging in historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors; In addition, this event is planned to showcase Ethiopian

culture to the broader Santa Monica community, and further strengthen civic engagement of Ethiopians in Santa Monica.

For more Information, visit: www.ecomism.org

Submitted by Alemu O. Negaro, ECOMISM Chairperson