The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a beach closure for the following areas due to the release of approximately 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage:

Charley Beach

The area ½ mile north of Ballona Creek and ½ mile south of Ballona Creek

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand in the areas noted above.

The cause of the sewage discharge was due to a blockage in a wastewater line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain at the corner of Slauson and La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. The wastewater line has been stopped and the immediate area cleaned.

The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline:

1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.