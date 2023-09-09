The stage is set, registration is sold-out and an exhilarating day of running and breathtaking views are in store for more than 6,000 runners as the Volvo Santa Monica Classic presented by ASICS returns this Sunday, September 10.

Featuring three distances – 5K, 10K, and a Kids Run – the annual tradition promises runners a spectacular point-to-point course along the oceanfront streets of Santa Monica. Celebrating its 18th year, the Volvo Santa Monica Classic has become a beloved fixture in the local running scene, drawing participants from near and far to experience the unparalleled beauty of Santa Monica’s coastline.

The race begins at 8 a.m. with the 5k, followed by the 10k start at 8:30 a.m. Both routes feature a point-to-point course offering panoramic views of the ocean and ample opportunities for those coveted race-day selfies.

The Volvo Santa Monica Classic is a family-friendly event with the Kids Run for children ages 3 – 11 starting at 10:15 a.m. All runners will finish on Ocean Blvd., just steps away from the Santa Monica Pier where the post-race finish line festival is located.

Aside from promoting fitness and fun, the Volvo Santa Monica Classic is a platform for the McCourt Foundation (TMF) to drive broader health and wellness. Over 100 participants this weekend are running with purpose on Team TMF and raising funds to cure neurological diseases.

The Santa Monica Classic also regularly partners with local charities and organizations, contributing to a spirit of giving back to the vibrant Santa Monica community and through its title sponsorship of the Santa Monica Classic, Volvo Car USA will feature its annual support for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). ALSF first caught the attention of Volvo when Alexandra “Alex” Scott received an inaugural Volvo for Life award nomination in 2002. The award program honors hometown heroes doing extraordinary things in their communities.

“Southern California’s fall racing season kicks off this Sunday in Santa Monica,” said John Duke, Senior Director of Partnerships for TMF. “Leveraging the Santa Monica Classic to assist Volvo to further its support for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation perfectly aligns with our mission to empower communities to build a healthier world. We’re proud to collaborate with Volvo to increase awareness and support for such a crucial health cause.”

For more information and race weekend details for the Volvo Santa Monica Classic presented by ASICS, visit santamonicaclassic.com.

Submitted by Dan Cruz, The McCourt Foundation