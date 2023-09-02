Santa Monica Public Library celebrates Healthy Aging Month in September with a series of presentations promoting the physical, mental, and financial health of older adults and improving their connectivity. Programs are targeted to seniors and caregivers, but open to all community members, and take place at Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Computer Classes

Wednesdays, September 13 & 20 / 10:30 a.m. to Noon / Main Library, Computer Classroom

September 13: Introduction to Chromebooks (for beginners)

September 20: How to use Zoom (all levels)

Fraud and Identity Theft Awareness

Thursday, September 14 / 4 to 5 p.m. / Main Library, Multipurpose Room

Antonia Villasenor, from the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, discusses how to protect yourself and your loved ones from financial fraud, and steps to take if your identity is stolen.

Memory & Aging: What You Need to Know

Tuesday, September 19 / 3 to 4 p.m. / Main Library, Multipurpose Room

Monica Moore, from the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at UCLA, discusses how the brain changes with age, the latest research on brain health, and practical tips to stay focused and mentally sharp.

Disaster Preparedness for Seniors

Wednesday, September 27 / 2 to 3 p.m. /Main Library, Multipurpose Room

Alison Berglas of the American Red Cross leads a lively and interactive discussion about disaster preparedness for seniors and people with access and functional needs. Informational handouts will be provided.

These programs are free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis, no registration required. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, email library@santamonica.gov at least one week prior to event. Ride your bike or Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available at the Library.

Submitted by Barbara Chang Fleeman, Community Engagement & Programming Librarian