RIP ROBBIE ROBERTSON of The Band – no space this week but I will write more next Thurs

TONIGHT! – CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE – They still smoke the blues like few you have ever heard, Celso slays with his slide guitar and Darryl destroys on blues harp, and both sing. This could be the best blues duo you’ve ever heard. But pace yourself to come back to Harvelle’s the next night for Southside Slim’s more electric, West Coast-style blues, equally off the charts. Maybe just bring your pillow and ask the kind Harvelle’s folks if you csn spend the night. That way, best seat for Friday night. Thurs 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.

SOUTHSIDE SLIM – A quintessential LA blues pedigree… take a look on his performance page on the Harvelle’s calendar to read how Southside got to be the blazing, wailing, soulful electric blues giant he is today. Talk about grit and determination. He doesn’t come around that often (but when he does, he lands at Harvelle’s, LA’s oldest blues club), so don’t miss this opportunity. With “special guests.” Fri 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – from their website: “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. – Santa Monica Daily Press” And still show up every Monday night here, for 12 years. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

TONIGHT – “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every year. They do tinker with it a little, and that means if you saw it last year, or 10 years ago, you will see something a bit different. Who doesn’t love it? Puck, yes! Thurs, also next Thurs 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE” – Hallelujah, the Ruskin is back with what promises to be another blockbuster, an Arthur Miller play, led by Ray Abruzzo of “The Sopranos.” Do you need to know more? Preview Thurs 8 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $24.

“MACBETH” – In this bloody, depraved corner, M’Lord and M’Lady, reigning still as the unchallenged monstrous couple of political pushiness, gruesome greed, absolute ambition and murderous mayhem. Some things never change. No wonder this one by Will (Shakespeare, not Geer) remains perhaps his best-known work (but hardly beloved). Sun :30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES” – This Theatricum production encompassing Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, is stitched together in a way that becomes a bit confusing, and as far as it “centers on the women and children of this UK civil war saga,” well, a whole lot of them wound up dead. The acting is, as always, top notch, but – nearly three hours is just a bit long despite the fantastic sword fights. Fri :30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“A PERFECT GANESH” – Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is celebrating its 50th year of operation – amazing! – and while their forte is Shakespeare they always throw in one other unusual play per season, to make us think. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad. Two friends travel to India with heavy baggage, reeling from loss and personal demons.. Sat :30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

Uillean Pipes with ERIC RIGLER TRIO featuring CONNOR VANCE – If that seems an awkward listing, I’m finding all the reasons you should drive to Palos Verdes Estates this Sunday for this very unusual free concert. Rigler is the most recorded piper in the world. Every time a film even smells like it needs pipes, call Rigler. “Braveheart,” “Titanic,” even The Simpsons. Palos Verdes ain’t so far. In Ireland, I had to drive from the east coast to the west, Dublin to Dingle, to hear an expert uillean piper. The small pub was packed, in the off season. You will also hear fiddler Lily Honigberg. But here’s your best reason to go: the third player is local virtuoso CONNOR VANCE, who can play anything with strings and is adding instruments even as we speak. He was a member of recording, globally-touring Dustbowl Revival. until he decided he had to carve his own path. I applaud that tough decision, which will pay off for him. He has become the guy you can call in to not only play a fistful of instruments on your album, but write the charts and give wise direction. How can someone so talented also be the nicest guy in the world? Sun 6:30 p.m., The Neighborhood Church, Palos Verdes Estates, no cover.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

HERBIE HANCOCK Celebrates WAYNE SHORTER – with Alex Acuña, Brian Blade, Terence Blanchard. Terri Lyne Carrington, Ron Carter, Devin Daniels, Jack DeJohnette, Leo Genovese, Lionel Loueke. Marcus Miller, John Patitucci, Danilo Pérez, Chris Potter, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, esperanza spalding, Kamasi Washington. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Wed 8 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $24-119.

JON BATISTE – You watched him sing, play, spread joy and lead his Stay Human band on the Stephen Colbert show for seven years, but that was finally too confining for this fireball of creative energy. His breakout moment may well have been his 2021Grammies showstopper, an explosive “Freedom” with jaw-dropping choreography and dancing, that had jaded stars all on their feet, screaming, stomping, jumping on tables. But all that time this energetic son of New Orleans has been releasing albums, touring, earning a Masters from Julliard, a Forbes 30 under 30 recognition, Creative Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, speaking engagements, acting and producing, all while relentlessly composing new music. His latest album “Social Music,” spent over a month atop the Billboard and iTunes jazz charts. He reps Ralph Lauren, Barney’s, Nordstrom and H&M, such a sharp dressed man he’s been profiled in GQ, Vanity Fair and Vogue. Batiste clearly knows what to do with the freedom he has earned, but if he’s smart, he will perform it for us here. Wed 9 p.m., Fonda Theatre, LA, $61-134.

“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every single season, 50 years now. They do tinker with it a little every summer, so if you saw it last year, or 10 years ago, you will see something a bit different, but still Will’s welcome warhorse. Who doesn’t love it? Puck, yes! Next Thurs 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/24, 10/4, 14, 21; “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 8/ 25, 26, 27; “A PERFECT GANESH,” 8/25, 9/1, 10/16, 24, 30; “MACBETH,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/26, 9/2, 17, 23; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 8/27, 9/3, 10, 17, 24; “QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/27, 10/3, 9. 17. 24; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 8/28, 9/4, 11, 18, 25; SUDAN ARCHIVES, Bellwether, 8/25; “THE BARBER OF SEVILLE,” PACIFIC OPERA PROJECT, Ford Theater, 8/25; BEETHOVEN at the Bowl, LA PHIL, 8/29; VIVALDI “FOUR SEASONS,” LA PHIL, 8/31; MOZART Under the Stars, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl, 9/5; BUDDY GUY, KINGFISH INGRAM, Hollywood Bowl, 9/6; BACH, MENDELSOHN, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl, 9/7; HOLST “THE PLANETS,” PHILLIP GLASS, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl. 9/12; . SAMANTHA FISH, Teragram Ballroom, 9/14; JOHN LEGEND with Orchestra, Gospel Choir, Hollywood Bowl, 9/23; LA PHIL GALA Celebrating FRANK GEHRY, Disney Hall, 10/5; STING, Hollywood Bowl, 10/7.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com (the real mr music…)