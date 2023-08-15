It was a weekend of warm weather and cool cars in Santa Monica as the year’s first Open Main Street event brought food, music and activities to the Ocean Park neighborhood. The event was the first of several planned for the year and during the weekend, cars were banned to make way for a casual community celebration.
