Hi, I’m Macey Grey! A 3-year-old female Cane Corso ID# A064468. I know what you’re thinking. With my large and statuesque size, my silky coat, and my gorgeous face, I’m a head turner who is simply irresistible! You would be right! But hidden behind my sympathetic eyes, I’m a fun-loving goofball! With a touch of diva, not having refined obedience skills is of little importance to me. If it is to you, I’m willing to compromise. I’m also selective with what dogs I’ll share my time with. But with humans — especially those experienced in handling big dogs — I leave no person behind, and I’ll easily steal your heart! So, if you’re on the market for a stunning and yet sensible pup to be your next best friend, adopt me today!

Macey Grey is available for adoption at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter at 1640 9th Street in Santa Monica. Adoption appointments can be made by calling (310) 458-8595, Tuesday through Saturday, between 8pm and 5pm. For a full list of their adoptables, visit santamonica.gov, then “Animal Services.” To learn about ways to donate, visit the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation at smasf.org.

PET TIP OF THE WEEK: THE DANGERS OF DOGS IN HOT CARS AND THE ACTIONS YOU CAN TAKE TO AVOID IT

Despite being one of the most preventable deaths, hundreds of dogs die every year when left alone in hot cars. More than often, this is due to dog owners being misinformed of its dangers, and misconceptions that safety can be maintained. Bystanders are often unaware that they can take action to remove a dog from a hot car.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, within 10 minutes, 70 degrees outside can reach 89 degrees in a closed car, and on hot days the temperature can soar as high as 115 degrees. And even on a cloudy day, dark colored cars can reach up to 125 degrees. A cracked car window does little to impact the climb in temperature.

Dogs do not sweat. Even with a water bowl left in a hot car, they dehydrate quickly leading to heat stroke and sudden death within 15 minutes. Most signs of dehydration require immediate veterinary attention like excessive drooling, lethargy, difficulty breathing, dizziness, lack of coordination, unusual agitation, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you must be away from your dog, plan ahead. Leave them home and have a friend, or pet sitter care for them. Drop them off for a playdate with their best dog friend, or treat them to doggy daycare. If you must bring your dog with you, choose pet friendly establishments.

While electric vehicles are adapting to pet safety features like Tesla’s “Dog Mode” app that enables drivers to control the climate in the car when it is unattended and with the engine off, the feature can easily be abused. Regardless of the technology, it is unsafe to leave dogs unattended in cars for extended periods of time.

According to California Penal Code 597.7, it is against the law to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle in conditions that endanger its health or well-being.

If you see a dog or animal alone in a car, call 911 and report that a dog has been left unattended in a vehicle. Include any signs of distress.

If the car is parked outside of a store, speak to the store staff as they may be able to make a store-wide announcement alerting the dog owner.

Penal code 597.7 allows bystanders to take action including forcibly entering a locked car to remove an animal in distress, and taking them to a safe location on the scene without criminal liability if the bystander has a “good faith and reasonable belief that the animal is in imminent danger.” Once animal control, or any law-enforcement representative arrives on the scene, the bystander must turn the animal over to them.

Without a doubt, leaving dogs in hot cars is life-threatening. While avoiding it, and taking action if you witness it, saves lives!

Pet of the Week is provided by Carmen Molinari. A longtime volunteer at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter and founder and CEO of Love At First Sit®, a pet care and dog behavior & training company in Santa Monica. Learn more at loveatfirstsit.net and Instagram.com/loveatfirstsit.

Carmen Molinari, Special to the Daily Press