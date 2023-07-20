Barbenheimer Weekend & Pulitzer Winner Colson Whitehead

Your weekend starts here with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer movies , an Evening with Colson Whitehead , food and drink highlights, and much more!

“On the Wings of Hermès”: Luxury design house Hermès presents a FREE cinema, dance and design performance meant to be an ode to daydreaming and “celebrates the theme of ‘lightness’ through a tale based on the Greek mythological horse Pegasus.” Now through Sunday July 23 @ Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave. https://www.hermes.com/us/en/story/316950-onthewingsofhermes-usa/

FREE Sunset Picnic @ Annenberg Community Beach House: “Pack your favorite picnic dinner, fancy or casual, bring your family and friends, and your fun activities — games, dominoes, checkers. Enjoy a fun, casual beachfront summer evening with a musical duo vibing in the background and S’mores for dessert. (no glass or alcohol are allowed).” Thursday , July 20, 5:00-8:00p.m. @ 415 Pacific Coast Hwy. https://www.santamonica.com/event/sunset-picnic-2/2023-07-20/

FREE ‘Watch at Water Garden’ Summer Movie Series: “Sister Act’: RSVPs are required to attend. Thursday, July 20, 8:00p.m. on the Great Lawn at 1620 26th St. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexNqgwmBhXgF2R_VkiT5mnHpHnxNvYvLil-mLqyF40L2KJrg/viewform

SaMo Public Library at the Beach: “The Library returns to the beach! Grab your towel and sunscreen and meet us on the sand for a fun-filled day of family-friendly activities like Seaside Storytime and nautical crafts. Sign out books from our collection of beach reads, play games, or just kick back, relax and read in our Surfside Lounge. For all ages!” Friday, July 21, 10:00a.m.-3:00p.m. @ Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Hwy. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/407j52dt4dtjk5rm96xcbkzkmt/202307211000

Don’t Tell Comedy: The BYOB pop-up comedy club that changes locations for every show is back at a secret SaMo location. Friday, July 21, 8:00p.m. https://www.donttellcomedy.com/cities/los-angeles/

Barbie and Oppenheimer Movies Hit Theaters: This weekend is expected to be the biggest box office weekend of the year with two big studio releases. All weekend @ most movie theaters.

SaMo Conservancy Downtown Walking Tour: “Discover downtown Santa Monica’s architecture, history and culture with our team of highly-rated docents. From Art Deco to Victorian and Romanesque Revival, you’ll explore the various styles that fill the streets of our city.” Saturday, July 22, 10:00a.m. @ 1436 Second St. https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8481/santa-monica-conservancy-downtown-walking-tour

An Evening with Colson Whitehead: The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner will be discussing his latest novel, Crook Manifesto, a kaleidoscopic portrait of 1970s Harlem. Wednesday, July 26, 8:00p.m. @ New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd. More details here.https://livetalksla.org/events/colsonwhitehead/

SaMo Public Library Presents Author Charles Fleming on Secret Stairs & Secret Walks: The author and veteran journalist will tell stories from his books Secret Stairs: A Walking Guide to the Historic Staircases of Los Angeles and Secret Walks: A Walking Guide to the Hidden Trails of Los Angeles. This program celebrates the launch of the Library’s newest RED (Read Engage Discover) Kit, which includes walking poles, a DVD copy of L.A. Story, and several books, including Fleming’s Secret Walks, reflecting the theme, “Walking in L.A.” A book sale and signing follow the program. Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Multipurpose Room, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

What to Eat & Drink?

Katsu Bar Santa Monica: Katsu Bar is a local mini-chain known for putting panko-fried cutlets in and on all sorts of things. At their new SaMo location, you’ll find them covered in Japanese curry, inside a sando, or on top of tteokbokki and black garlic udon. They’re also doing non-katsu options like sweet fruit sandos, Korean pork tenders, and fried kimchi dumplings. 3032 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.ilovekatsubar.com/

Xuntos is a New Tapas Spot in the Heroic Deli Space: This EaterLA write up says it “Just Nails the Vibe of a Proper Spanish Pintxos Bar…bringing Northern Spanish bites and wines to the Westside.” 516 Santa Monica Blvd. https://la.eater.com/2023/7/13/23792665/xuntos-santa-monica-spanish-tapas-pintxos-bar-restaurant

Iconic Old Hollywood Steakhouse Reopened @ Georgian Hotel After 60 Years: This EaterLA article details the “Italian steakhouse the Georgian Room, which first opened in 1933 in Santa Monica and welcomed the likes of Judy Garland, “Bugsy” Siegel, Dick Van Dyke, and more, quietly reopened at the end of June.” 1415 Ocean Ave. https://la.eater.com/2023/7/14/23794104/italian-steakhouse-georgian-room-reopens-santa-monica-am-intel

“Ms. Clucks Deluxe” & Roman-style Pizzeria “mr roni cups” Open on 3rd St Promenade: Ms. Clucks Deluxe offers a variety of chicken dishes including cajun seasoned karaage chicken and ramen with truffled chicken wontons while Roman-style pizzeria mr roni cups offers stone hearth pizzas made with 48-hour fermented dough and seasonal toppings. They join recently opened James Beard Award-Winning Chef Tim & Nancy Cushman’s “gogo ya” nori sushi taco and bento bowl shop @ Kitchen United MIX Food Court, 1315 3rd St Promenade https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaMonicaNow/permalink/6815457745183684/

Sogno Toscano Opens on Montana Ave: Sogno Toscana (which means “Tuscan Dream”) is “USA’s largest Italian online food store”, known for delivery of fine Italian foods, it has two NY cafes and this cafe is The West Coast’s first branch. 1512 Montana Ave. https://toddrickallen.com/2023/07/14/sogno-toscano-opens-in-santa-monica-on/

LA Magazine Profiles Isla on Main St: This write up states “Crudo e Nudo’s creators’ latest Japanese food sensation is…robatayaki, or Japanese fireside cooking.” 2424 Main St. https://www.lamag.com/lafood/isla-japanese-restaurant-santa-monica

True Food Kitchen Launches New Summer Menu: Highlights include Street Corn Flatbread, Heirloom Tomato & Watermelon Salad, and TFK Original Chicken Sandwich with a house-made BBQ sauce made with blueberry compote and Peruvian hot sauce. They are also offering 50% off all bottles of wine every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day weekend. 395 Santa Monica Place, 1st Floor www.truefoodkitchen.com

SoCal Vibes Co. sounds like something you’d see printed on a t-shirt at the Venice Boardwalk, but it’s actually the neighborhood’s newest drinks spot. The second location of a cider brewery in Carson, it pours its own fruit-infused brews, mead, and cocktails made with its house-distilled brandy, like the Blue Californian that mixes lager, brandy, and cider with blue curacao. 522 Abbot Kinney Blvd. https://www.socalvibesco.com/



LOOKING AHEAD: National Night Out with SMPD at City Hall (Aug 1), Sharing an Open Main St (Aug 12 & 13)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.