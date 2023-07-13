Barnes & Noble is returning to the 3rd Street Promenade.

The opening had been rumored and hinted at in recent weeks with cryptic window signs and social media posts but the news became official on Thursday with a large banner outside the location on the 1300 block of the Promenade.

Barnes & Noble previously occupied the large space on the north east corner of the Promenade bordering Wilshire. The two story location served locals and visitors alike for 22 years before closing in January of 2018.

The space has been largely vacant since. A co-work center briefly opened on the second floor but other uses, such as occupancy by a wellness company, never materialized.

With the departure of Barnes & Noble, the city had been left with a smattering of specialty sellers and independent stores including spiritual booksellers, the SMC bookstore and Hi De Ho Comics.

The new location is smaller and is part of a national expansion for the book retailer.

The company said it is experiencing a period of tremendous growth, buoyed by significant expansion of the market for physical books driven by word-of-mouth and social media recommendations. In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 30 new bookstores in 2023.

The opening is the second book business of the year.

In February, Zibby’s Zibby’s Bookshop opened on Montana as the brainchild of a “bookfluencer” who wanted to open a highly-curated, warm and inviting indie bookstore with intimate, frequent events, all designed to connect books and authors to readers and each other.