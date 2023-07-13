Your weekend starts here with an adults only “World of Barbie” cocktail event, Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys concert , food and drink highlights that include National Ice Cream Day events , and much more!

World of Barbie “Sips After Sunset” After-Hours Drinking Event: The adults-only evening offers themed beverages and bites and exclusive after-hours access to the World of Barbie. Themed drinks include the Pink Drink, the Malibu Sunset, Prosecco and Rose. Thursday , July 13 , 7:30p.m. @ Santa Monica Place, 1st Floor https://feverup.com/m/128422

Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys: The Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame DJ will be showing off his spinning skills. Friday, July 14, 8p.m. @ The Venice West (1717 Lincoln Blvd) https://thevenicewest.com/tm-event/mix-master-mike-of-beastie-boys/

Pickle Me Silly!! Whether you like your pickles sweet or sour, this event is sure to be a big Dill. The Learning Garden will have a demonstration on making Full Sour Dills as well as materials on hand for all kids to make a small jar of quick pickles. Saturday, July 15, 9-11a.m. @ Ishihara Park Learning Garden, 2909 Exposition Blvd. https://santamonica.gov/events/pickle-me-silly

‘Charlotte’s Web’ – The Play: The Morgan-Wixson’s Y.E.S. Youth Theatre program is presenting a kid-friendly stage adaptation of E.B. White’s beloved barnyard fable. 11a.m. Saturdays & Sundays, July 15 through 30 @ the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd. https://www.morgan-wixson.org

West Edge Mural Fest: The new mixed-use development @ Olympic & Bundy is hosting a mural unveiling event with “globally known Muralists including @woes, @dream.weavin, @annacharneyart, and @everydayresearch who created works of art across 4,000 square feet of walls.” The event also includes face painting, henna, and live music. Saturday, July 15, 11a.m. – 2p.m. 12101 W Olympic Blvd. https://westedge.artinsession.com/

Heal the Bay “Nothin’ But Sand” Beach Cleanup: “Join us on the sand for some beach cleanup fun and learn how you can disrupt human plastic dependency & its harmful impact on the planet through composting practices, recycling, and plastic alternatives.” Saturday July 15, 10a.m. – 12p.m. @ Will Rogers State Beach – Tower 7 15800 Pacific Coast Highway (At the end of Temescal Canyon Road) https://healthebay.org/event/nothin-but-sand-beach-cleanup-17/

L.A – Oaxaca Art Exhibit Opening: The exhibition the work of five artists, all exploring themes of Mexican culture as well as its integration in L.A. lifestyle and heritage. FREE Opening Reception July 15, 5-7p.m. & the exhibition runs until August 26 @ Craig Krull Gallery, 2525 Michigan Avenue, BLD. B-3 https://www.craigkrullgallery.com

An Evening with Author Lisa See: “ Renowned author Lisa See speaks on her process and the research behind her new book Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, one of this year’s Santa Monica Reads selections.” Tuesday, Jul 18, 6-7p.m. @ Main Library (601 Santa Monica Blvd.) https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4ctf1vrcxjwhrtfcs9e18fmvxn/202307181800

What to Eat & Drink?

Cobi’s on Main St Receives Michelin Bib Gourmand Designation: The Southeast Asian eatery joins the ranks of Melisse, Citrin, Pasjoli, and Rustic Canyon on the esteemed Michelin list. 2104 Main St. https://la.eater.com/2023/7/11/23791313/michelin-bib-gourmand-los-angeles-2023

Resy’s “Where to Drink Cocktails Right Now” Pours Love on Rustic Canyon, Isla & Coucou: It praises Isla for concocting “a cocktail list that combines classics like a refreshing Spanish gin and tonic with peppercorn, rosemary, and sage with newfangled concoctions like the Seaworthy, a play on a dirty martini whose main ingredient uses oyster shell-washed gin.” https://blog.resy.com/2023/06/drink-cocktails-los-angeles

626 Night Market Mini: The downtown SaMo snack around pop-up is back every other weekend this Summer with three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise & craft vendors, and a full bar. Saturday, July 15 & Sunday, July 16, 1-10p.m. @ the corner of Arizona and 5th Streets. There will also be a Street Fighter (the video game) Tournament Saturday, July 16, 3-6p.m.More details and FREE tickets here: https://www.626nightmarket.com/mini

Bludso’s BBQ: EaterLA highlights that “James Beard Award-Winning Author and Pitmaster Kevin Bludso Smokes Up Santa Monica.” 1329 Santa Monica Blvd. https://la.eater.com/2023/7/10/23790074/bludsos-bbq-restaurant-opening-santa-monica-compton-pitmaster-kevin-bludso-eater-inside

Hot Grille Summer Night at Del Frisco’s: $45 includes an all-inclusive dining experience featuring hors d’oeuvres from Tomato & Burrata Bruschetta, Cheesesteak Eggroll Bites, Herbed Guacamole Bites to Cucumber Gazpacho Bites. Drinks offered during the party include a Smokey Guava Margarita with Dos Hombres Mezcal and Hampton Water Rosé Sangria. Thursdays July 14, 5 – 6:30 p.m. @ Del Frisco’s Grille, 1551 Ocean Ave. https://www.delfriscosgrille.com/event/hot-grille-summer/

National Ice Cream Day @ Sweet Rose Creamery: They are offering a “Sundae Bun-day” special at both the Brentwood Country Mart and Main Street shops with an Ice Cream Sandwich featuring a Milo + Olive sugar-topped brioche bun filled with your favorite ice cream flavor and drizzled with your choice of luscious hot fudge or caramel sauce. Sunday, July 16, 2726 Main St. & 225 26th St. https://www.sweetrosecreamery.com/

More Ice Cream @ McConnell’s In honor of National Ice Cream Day they are offering a Buy 3, Get 1 Free in-store special and online shoppers get a 20% discount. Their summertime flavors include “The Banana Split made with bananas, folded into Central Coast milk and cream, ribbons of fudge, roasted peanuts and Santa Barbara strawberries.” July 14-17, 1456 3rd Street Promenade https://mcconnells.com/

LOOKING AHEAD: Barbie & Oppenheimer movies released (July 21), An evening with Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead (July 26), National Night Out with SMPD at City Hall (Aug 1)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.