All fireworks are illegal in Santa Monica and officials are again warning potential Independence Day celebrants to keep the illegal activity out of the city.

“All fireworks shall be illegal in the City of Santa Monica including California State Fire Marshal ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks. No person shall possess, transport, sell or offer for sale, any such fireworks,” according to City of Santa Monica Fire code.

Fireworks may not be used in Santa Monica even if they are legal in the city in which they were purchased. Possession of fireworks is considered a misdemeanor and may be punishable up to a $1,000 fine, and/or 6 months in jail. Discharging firearms into the air is also illegal and is a felony and punishable by a year in state prison.

Illegal fireworks are a perennial problem in Santa Monica with complaints growing as July 4 approaches.

According to SMPD, every year the police department responds to dozens of complaints of fireworks around the 4th of July and while many of those complaints are reported as other kinds of calls, such as “shots fired,” they turn out to be fireworks.

Local officials say the problem is national in scope with more than 19,500 reported fires started by fireworks annually.

Local firefighters said they will be prepared and ready to respond to any fires or injuries should they occur and while the City of Santa Monica is more prone to structure fires rather than wildfires, neighboring areas like the Palisades, Santa Monica Mountains and Malibu are at significant risk.

The threat of injury from illegal fireworks is significant and long lasting.

A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to CPSC estimates.

Last year, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. In addition, he said, “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”

County officials reiterated that message.

“Personal use of fireworks is illegal in Los Angeles County and children should not be allowed to handle or ignite fireworks,” said the County’s Department of Public Health. “Never hold a lit firework and do not try to reignite a firework that does not go off or malfunctions. To safely enjoy a firework show, grab a blanket or chairs and enjoy one of the many public displays being held throughout Los Angeles County.”

In Santa Monica, there is only one legal fireworks show.

Santa Monica College (SMC) will host its show, “Celebrate America 2023” on Saturday, July 1, at Corsair Field on the main SMC campus at 1900 Pico Blvd.

Admission to the popular entertainment and fireworks spectacular is free.

The celebration — the first since 2019 and the only one of its kind in Santa Monica — features a dazzling fireworks show by Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars Entertainment. Eddie Jauregui will preside as Master of Ceremonies. Live performances include the popular sounds of Westside Crew.

The SMC Zone will offer a place where guests can find out about all things SMC — including its many academic and student support programs, award-winning NPR member radio station KCRW (89.9 FM), the SMC Foundation, the acclaimed performance venue The Broad Stage and its presenting company BroadStage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, and more.

Celebrate America 2023 festivities will feature community service booths, RS California Fusion Food Truck and 5 Elementos Food Truck, and food booths operated by Keith’s Kettle Corn, Kai Kai Dumplings, What the Funnel, Pucker Up Lemonade, and Mimi’s Cotton Candy.

Picnicking is welcome, but alcoholic beverages, glass containers, barbecues, fireworks (including sparklers), and chairs with pointed legs are prohibited. SMC is a smoke free campus, and all smoking is prohibited.

Parking lots open at 4 p.m. (enter at Pico Blvd. and 17th St.), with Corsair Field gates opening at 5 p.m. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled at 9 p.m. For safety, there will be no pre-show entry to parking lots after 8:15 p.m., or to Corsair Field after 8:45 p.m.

The event is free (donations are welcome), and parking is $5.

There are two other nearby options for fireworks on July 4.

There will be fireworks on July 4 in Marina Del Rey. The fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, starts at 9 p.m. and lasts 20 minutes. This is a popular event, with visitors traveling to the area from throughout the Southland. Plan to arrive as early as 1 p.m. and stay in the Marina to avoid traffic.

An evening of fireworks and music will also be held at Palisades Charter High School. Advance purchase tickets are required for entry to the music and fireworks show. All sales will be made via the online ticketing platform available at https://palisades4th.com/. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Entry gates will close at 8:45 p.m. (for fire safety reasons.) Any ticket holders arriving after the gates close will not be admitted and no refunds will be given.

Regardless of legality, all fireworks are dangerous for pets and more animals go missing at this time of year than any other.

Pet owners should keep their animals inside and use white noise such as radios, TVs, fans or air conditioning units to help drown out any disturbing booms.

Make sure your pet has an updated and secure collar with an ID tag, in case they become frightened and escape. Pet owners can also speak to their vet and help make a plan prior to Independence Day Weekend.

Additional Information:

Report the use of illegal fireworks to SMPD’s non-emergency line at (310) 458-8493.

Report any fires or medical emergencies to our emergency line 9-1-1.

The Humane Society also provided an online resource for pets who are skittish around loud noises: www.humanesociety.org/resources/pets-fear-thunder-loud-noises.

Additional Celebrate America details are available online at smc.edu/CelebrateAmerica.

Visit https://palisades4th.com/ for more information on the Palisades fireworks shows or https://visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey for information about the Marina Del Rey show.

