50TH YEAR OF GREAT THEATRE! IN THE CANYON, IN THE WOODS! TAKE A BOW!

Why did I repeat (almost) my headline, and this subhed, from last week’s NOTEWORTHY? Is it because no one but my editor will notice? Is it because returning from a trip on a Monday threw me off a day and I thought this was… the day before, and I am now pressed for time like no one since Ebenezer Scrooge? Mebbe.

Or is it because I have been writing for seven years about what a treasure this half century old theatre company is, and still, there are so many who have not yet discovered them, or know they are still active, or have even heard of them?

Or is it because Theatricum Botanicum has brought me such pleasure and edification over so many diverse performances over 20 years that I want everyone to know about it? – and go! Are you going to put it off another 50 years?

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – from their website: “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. – Santa Monica Daily Press” And may I add, they manage to record and play high-profile gigs and still show up every Monday night here, for years. Aren’t we lucky? Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

LAST TWO PERFORMANCES! – Ruskin Group Theatre, “PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE” – Read carefully. It’s an “absurdist comedy.” By the inarguably absurd comic Steve Martin. I laughed, but it is not intended to have you in stitches the entire time. It is the absurd and thought-provoking fantasy that Picasso and Einstein may have hung out together in a Paris cafe in the early 20th century, before either was famous. What might they have been like? Who else might have passed through? No one knows so Martin could go anywhere. One place he went was to make the “ordinary” women involved sound smarter than those two wise guys. People are diggin’ this show and it was extended for a third time, but this is the end of the road. How do you want to spend the next few years answering your local friends’ question, you saw that great Steve Martin play at the Ruskin, right…? Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, Santa Monica Airport, $20-35.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ATTRACTIONS/IMPOSTERS, NICK LOWE, LOS STRAITJACKETS – I’ve always been a little iffy about the English Elvis, even while totally succumbing to his best songs – “Pump It Up” is a perfect rocker, possibly in my Top 10 singles of All Time in that category. I give him credit for his adventurous musical spirit (which also means you never know what you will get at his live shows – a string quartet?), and big, mysterious credit for somehow convincing the beautiful and immensely talented jazz singer-pianist Diana Krall to marry him. Almost 20 years now. Unlike another beauty and the beast show biz pairing, Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts, which lasted only 21 months. Not making any judgment on their characters. And I love Lyle Lovett’s music. Nick Lowe – of the great UK power pop quartet Rockpile, Brinsley Schwarz, producer, guitarist, bass, harmonica, piano, singer, songwriter (“Crawling from the Wreckage,” “Cruel to be Kind,” “I Knew the Bride,” “I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass,” “What’s Wrong (with Peace, Love and Understanding)?” Many critically acclaimed solo albums, including “Jesus of Cool” (maybe to take the pressure off John Lennon’s misunderstood remark). And opening, to make this a really diverse and terrific bill, Los Straitjackets, the Mexican-wrestler masked instrumental surf music band that is perhaps the best ever in that genre. Fri 7:30 p.m., Greek Theatre. LA, $30-180.

JACARANDA Benefit Concert, “Veranda By The Sea,” – Music of Danielpour and Persian Classical Ensemble – I went to almost every Jacaranda concert for years but got out of the “habit,” and was never disappointed. Bemused, sometimes, perhaps perplexed, but always glad I went. That’s because artistic director Patrick Scott has unique vision and the highest quality execution, and considers it part of their mission to open ears and minds to different ways of experiencing great music and compositional creativity, sometimes new but sometimes from old masters not often performed. They are a local treasure deserving of our support, and this is your chance. This Saturday there is the performance at 4, at a higher “benefit” support level, and an after party available to subscribers only (perfect time to become one). Sat 4 p.m. performance, $50, performance + after party 5:30, $250, after party only, subscribers only, $175, First Pres Church of SM.

THEATRICUM BOTANICUM: “MACBETH”‘ – As you can see from the column headline, and subhed, above, this is an event I am excited about. How can it ever get old watching outstanding actors right in front of you on a stage, doing the great works of the Bard plus plays from authors you may never have heard of – who blow your mind? First off – “Macbeth”? “Macbeth”! Go get your tickets right now, then write me a thank you note after the performance.Sat 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-48.

THEATRICUM BOTANICUM: “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every single season. Who doesn’t love it? Sun 3:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-48.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Could be the most memorable 12 bucks you ever spent. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $12.

MAKE MUSIC DAY – It started decades ago in France, what a great idea: one day every year when musicians of all levels take to the streets, to make music for the whole world? Check with your particular neighborhood association to see what they have planned and where. Here’s my grinchy gripe; that our City has never supported this the way LA and many other cities have. Instead they just throw a small amount of money at the neighborhood groups and say, you do it. No real support, or coordination. We could do so much better, and should. We are an arts city. Wed, various times, various locations throughout SM, free.

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD – Hard to easily, accurately describe this unique six-piece Australian jam, space-rock band, but if I add “inventive,” “intriguing,” “great players,” “forward thinking,” “throwback,” “cult status” – does that help any? They’ve been around 13 years and crank out an album every other month, it seems. I’ve seen them several times and love these guys. They are the real deal, though I don’t know what deck they are playing from. Wed 7:30 p.m Hollywood Bowl, $29-69.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “MACBETH” Theatricum Botanicum, 6/25, “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” Theatricum Botanicum, 6/25, TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 6/25; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 6/26; JAKE SHIMABUKURO, Saban Theatre, 7/8; HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR with TURTLES, Little Anthony, others, Saban Theatre, 7/9; “QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES,” Theatricum Botanicum, 6/24;. LYLE LOVETT, Saban Theatre, 7/6; JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, Greek Theatre, 7/14.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com