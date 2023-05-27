Just before midnight on May 20, 2023, Santa Monica Police Department officers patrolling in the 2000 block of 4th Street were flagged by a citizen who was chasing a mail theft suspect. Officers detained the suspect who was in possession of multiple counterfeit United States Postal Service Arrow keys (a federal crime). Other officers arrived on scene and discovered a second suspect inside a vehicle who was also detained. Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen pieces of mail, packages, electronics, drugs (crack cocaine) and drug paraphernalia. As officers investigated the incident, they discovered multiple mail packages on a sidewalk, dropped by the suspects as they fled from an apartment building. Officers walked to several addresses and returned the stolen mail and packages. Additional mail belonging to several victims with Los Angeles addresses was booked pending notification of the victims.

Security footage from an apartment building was viewed showing the suspects entering the complex’s secured mail room and leaving with residents’ mail and packages.

On May 24th, 2023, the LA County District Attorney’s Office filed residential burglary and mail theft charges on both suspects:

Suspect 1: Abraham Zaragoza (DOB: 3/23/1987) of Santa Monica

Suspect 2: Hector Quintanilla (DOB: 3/5/1986) of North Hills

Anyone with information related to these individuals or the incident is encouraged to contact our Investigations Division during business hours at 310-458-8451.

Submitted by Lt. Erika Aklufi