Overview: The Santa Monica Police Department welcomed four new officers and promoted five others at a Thursday ceremony.

SMPD: The Santa Monica Police Department welcomed four new officers and promoted five others at a Thursday ceremony. Erika Soto is the daughter of a former SMPD detective and while the ceremony usually involves friends and family presenting new officers with their badge, Soto will wear her father’s badge for the first year of her service in recognition of her family’s law enforcement tradition.

Pictured are Sergeant Adam Buus and Sergeant Daniel Lariosat, Lieutenant Gerardo Leyva and Lieutenant Scott McGee, Captain Rudy Flores, Officers Andrew Castillo, Sergio Castillo, Curtis Corwin and Erika Soto. All the officers were welcomed and recognized by Chief Ramon Batista and Deputy Chief Darrick Jacob.