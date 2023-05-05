The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series presents iconic jazz vocalist Dwight Trible and his band Cosmic Vibrations on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30PM, at the Pico Annex in Virginia Avenue Park, 2201 Pico Blvd.

Trible first became known as the voice of Horace Tapscott’s Pan-Afrikan People’s Arkestra, performed with Pharoah Sanders, and appeared on Kamasi Washington’s 2015 instant classic The Epic.

Cosmic Vibrations is an all-star band playing spontaneous music in the spiritual jazz tradition. Their debut album, Passages and Pathways appeared in 2020 on Spiritmuse Records. For this show, the instrumentalists will include Pablo Calogero on reeds, Andre Caporaso on guitar, Tony Green on bass, Christopher Garcia on percussion, and Breeze Smith on drums.

Soundwaves is a monthly performance series focused on noncommercial music, drawing on Los Angeles’ long history of experimentation in rock, jazz, classical, and uncategorizable creative music, bringing the underground back to the westside. Visit soundwavesnewmusic.com for more information, including videos of many past shows.

Seating will be outdoors, weather permitting. Library events are free and open to the public. There are no tickets or reservations for Soundwaves. Free parking is available and the #7 Big Blue Bus stops at the park.

Jeff Schwartz