The Santa Monica-Malibu School District and DanzAlianza will be hosting “México Mágico” a folklórico dance festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, 2023, at Santa Monica High School, featuring more than 20 dance groups from throughout California, Colorado and Baja, California.

Among the performing groups, SMMUSD will be showcasing students enrolled in grades 3-5 currently attending bi-weekly classes at Edison Language Academy, McKinley, Roosevelt and Will Rogers elementary schools. These SMMUSD students will perform at 2 p.m. on May 6 inside historic Barnum Hall on the Samohi campus (600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, Ca 90405). Parking is free on the Samohi campus.

The dance festival aims to create an atmosphere where groups and organizations feel united and appreciated as they experience the fantastic and beautiful dance performances.

For information about tickets, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd1NR1CqnVnAOyr_OWvXsOkAM__Wl_-jQDx53eN7WZW9je5mA/viewform

All district families will be provided free admission.

México Mágico is a project that fulfills part of the mission of cultural representation on both sides of the border. It gives the opportunity to groups and organizations that are willing to work together for the sake of education and representation on stage and our community.

The México Mágico Festival at Santa Monica High School under the direction of Julio C. Bustos, represents a collaboration between DanzAlianza and SMMUSD, folklórico organizations in Southern California with the support of Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, through its several consulates throughout California. The coalition believes in developing projects that generate opportunities for the dance groups and their directors, whether it is on stage, in classrooms, workshops, or general guidance.

The festival will be held at Santa Monica High School’s beautiful and historic Barnum Hall (Saturday, May 6, 2-3:30 p.m. (youth folklorico dancers from 10 different schools) 7-9:30 p.m.; (professional adult groups) and Greek Memorial Amphitheater featuring community folklorico groups on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

Parking: While attending México Mágico, you may park in the parking lot at Samohi through the Olympic entrance gate (600 Olympic Blvd. Santa Monica, Ca 90405). Parking in this lot will be FREE to México Mágico performers and patrons on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

SMMUSD is excited to announce that as an extra special addition to the Magico Mexico this year, Lalo Garcia, a well known Mexican visual artist will have his work displayed in the beautiful Roberts Art Gallery located right next door to Barnum. Please be sure to vist the gallery to view his beautiful art work. You can preview his work at: https://www.lalogarcia.com.

Vehicles with DP plates, placards or hangtags will find available parking spots to enter the Samohi campus via the Olympic and 6th St. gate.

